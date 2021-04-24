Figure Skating Club of Park City inspired by Disney’s ‘Descendants’ films for its annual spring show

Members of the Figure Skating Club of Park City rehearse for their upcoming show, “School of Enchantment on Ice,” at the Park City Ice Arena. The performance, which will run April 30 and May 1, is what the club wanted to do last year but couldn’t due to COVID-19.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Figure Skating Club of Park City is ready to charm live audiences with some swizzles and jumps during its spring show, “School of Enchantment on Ice.”

Skaters, between the ages of 3 and 18, will perform two shows — 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Park City Ice Arena. Audience members will be required to follow coronavirus protocols, but those who would rather watch the programs at home can do so through livestreams. Tickets for both platforms are available for purchase, said skating coach Haley Smith, who is a co-director of the show.

“We tried the livestream out for our holiday show in December because the COVID-19 restrictions were a little tighter, and we wanted families and friends to be able to watch their kids,” Smith said. “We ended up streaming to almost all the 50 states and a couple of countries around the globe. So it was pretty cool.”

“School Enchantment on Ice” will follow fairy-tale characters Aurora, Gaston and Maleficent as they vie for control of the school, according to Smith.

“This is the show we were planning to do last spring, before we shut down because of the pandemic,” she said. “So there is a lot of excitement surrounding the show this year.”

Smith and fellow skating coach and director Stephanie Bass began writing the script in 2019.

“We knew 2020 was an election year, and we thought it would be cool if the show had an election component to it for fun and relevance,” Smith said.

The characters were inspired by Disney’s “Descendants” films, which puts all the classic fairy-tale characters in high school, she said.

“I thought it would be a cool jumping off point,” Smith said. “We stopped writing when we found out we wouldn’t be doing the show last year, but picked it back up when we realized there would be a chance to do it this year.”

While the program is inspired by the movies, the music the kids will skate to is modern-day pop music.

“We tried to find music that would go along with the characters that weren’t the Disney songs,” Smith said. “I think that it makes the shows more interesting.”

Smith and Bass cast the show based on the skaters’ abilities.

“We took a look at who we had and what their levels were,” Smith said. “We also knew we wanted a good girl and bad girl (character), and for the third one we thought about putting in someone who really isn’t good, but really isn’t bad. And the rest of the characters fell in from that.”

The show will feature between 40 and 50 kids from the Figure Skating Club of Park City and the Park City Ice Arena’s Learn to Skate program.

The Figure Skating Club of Park City’s upcoming performance of “School of Enchantment on Ice” will be performed for live audiences who follow COVID-19 protocols at the Park City Ice Arena. The performances will also be livestreamed for those who wish to watch from home.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

“Our skaters are ridiculously talented,” Smith said. “So you’ll see multiple kids in the show doing double axel and triple jumps.”

Most of the kids are doing the parts they were cast for the canceled show last year, she said.

“We did have to recast a few parts because some of the kids had either left the sport or are injured,” Smith said.

Three of the skaters have been named to the U.S. Figure Skating’s National Development Team. Those three skaters are Brynn Roberts and Andee Lyons, who are junior level skaters, and Morgan Heavrin, who is a novice.

“Senior is the highest level of skaters who go onto the Olympics, and these are our highest level of skaters,” Smith said. “It’s great to see these skaters who started when they were 3 and 4 continue throughout the years. We all get a little emotional to think someone like Brynn is getting ready to go to college.”

Each act of “School of Enchantment on Ice” was choreographed by the club’s coaches.

“We all worked together because we have limited ice time to get things done,” Smith said. “We started last week, and we have another week until the show opens.”

The costumes include traditional and updated versions of Disney-esque outfits, and were sewn by Taylor Knight and Lisa Pressgrove, whose children are skating club members.

“We rely heavily on these moms to make sure that everyone is dressed in something the coaches approve of,” Smith said with a laugh.

Smith and the other coaches have noticed a large amount of anticipation for this year’s performances.

“I think not doing it last year has brought more excitement,” she said.

Smith thinks presenting a show like “School of Enchantment on Ice” is important for the skating club.

“The competitive path isn’t for everyone, and so few people make it to the Olympic Games,” she said. “While competition is not realistic for every kid, what’s feasible for them is going to skate with Disney on Ice or working with Cirque du Soleil. We need to give our kids this type of show experience, because it gives them the training to become employable and well-rounded athletes.”