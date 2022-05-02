Figure Skating Club of Park City will ‘Grease’ the ice next weekend

Figure Skating Club of Park City don the T-Birds jackets during a rehearsal for its upcoming performance of "Grease." The show runs May 6 and 7, and tickets are on sale now.

Courtesy of the Figure Skating Club of Park City

“Grease” is the word for this year’s spring performance by the Figure Skating Club of Park City .

More than 60 skaters from ages 3 to adult will bask in the spotlight on May 6 and 7 at Park City Ice Arena and bring “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning” and “Beauty School Dropout” to life. Tickets to the performances, which are made possible in a partnership with US Figure Skating, the Park City Ice Arena and Youth Sports Alliance are available by visiting fscpc.ticketleap.com.

In addition to the classic songs written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the production’s soundtrack will feature a modern twist.

“We aren’t only using the musical and movie songs.” said Stephanie Bass, one of the skating coaches. “We’re also depicting the story with music from the 1950s all the way to the 1980s.”

Bass and the other skating coaches have been working on “Grease” for the past four months.

“We had to rewrite the script for ice and select the music,” she said. “Then the skaters all had to audition for parts, and once we selected the cast, we did a month of rehearsals. But it’s all fun from the very beginning to the very end.”

More than 60 skaters are part of the production, according to Bass.

“We have skaters from ages all the way from 3 to adults, and the majority of the cast members are between the ages of 7 and 17,” she said. “So it truly is a show for all ages and all people.”

Presenting productions such as “Grease” gives the skaters a chance to hone their performance skills, Bass said.

“Figure skating is not only known for technical abilities,” she said. “It’s also known for showing that technical ability while putting on a show. The kids who participate in the spring shows usually compete better as they grow because they have that performance background.”

These spring performances also give the kids a reprieve from the highly competitive aspect of figure skating, Bass said.

“Even though the show does have its own technical challenges, it’s just fun,” she said. “The kids get to skate with their friends, they get to wear fun costumes and really hear audience applause.”

According to Bass, all the coaches at the Park City Ice Arena served as choreographers for “Grease.”

Figure Skating Club of Park City rehearse a scene from its upcoming presentation of "Grease." The performance will not only feature songs from the musical and movie. It will also include music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Courtesy of the Figure Skating Club of Park City

“We all banded together, and we split the kids up into groups,” she said. “One coach is in charge of the Pink Ladies. Another is in charge of the T Birds, so when we put the show together, it’s truly a collaborative effort.”

This year’s performance will look a little different because attendees will have the option to purchase tickets for cabaret tables set up on the ice. Bass said that tables, which will be situated along the boards below the stand seating, can be purchased as two-seaters or four-seaters, with add-on seats available.

“The tables come with light catering and drink service that includes beer and non-alcoholic options,” she said. “These VIP tables also have a wine service option upgrade.”

In addition, Figure Skating Club of Park City will also offer a live-stream option for Saturday’s performance.

Live Stream links can be purchased for $10 at fscpc.ticketleap.com .

The live stream is an additional cost to FSCPC, and it is made possible by fundraising and donations from club members, family and friends. When purchasing the live stream link patrons can name their price, starting at $10 or more, Bass said.

“We’re always grateful when people from the community come out,” she said. “It’s going to be a great show, and I can say anyone who enjoyed the Winter Olympics will enjoy this show.