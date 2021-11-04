Filmmaker celebrates his ‘Rite of Passage’ with a documentary that follows a Utah-based extreme athlete tackling the Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup

Utahn Tim Jones’ “Rite of Passage“ is a documentary about extreme athlete Mali Noyes’ attempt to complete the Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup, a 32.2-mile mountaineering trail that runs around the ridge of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Courtesy of Tim Jones

Utah-based filmmaker Tim Jones is thrilled to finally screen “Rite of Passage ” at a Park City Film Made in Utah screening Thursday.

The documentary follows local athlete Mali Noyes on her attempt to complete the Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup, an extreme 32.2-mile mountaineering trail that runs around the ridge of Little Cottonwood Canyon. The route requires highly technical knowledge of rock climbing, rock climbing gear and support crews, according to Jones.

“It’s exciting, because I started this project years ago in 2016,” Jones said. “Then life stuff got in the way, and it was one of these projects that kind of would wear at me.”

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion that will include Jones, Noyes and others, moderated by Lynn Ware Peek, KPCW Mountain Life Host.

Jones finally completed the film last year, but it turned out differently than he had planned.

“I originally wanted to have the course be the main focus and have Mali peppered in throughout to show the different parts of it,” he said. “As I started putting things together, that angle didn’t have the personal character connections I wanted. So things shifted to more of Mali’s experience, and the others would support what she is going through.”

The others Jones mentions are Jared Campbell, who established the route, as well as Jason Dorais and Alexis Crellin, two athletes who have completed the route multiple times, Jones said.

“They all are the local celebrity athletes in this arena, and that’s why I wanted to get them involved,” he said.

Jones first heard about the “WURL,” as it is known among mountaineers, in 2014.

“You can see it from every angle if you’re driving up Little Cottonwood Canyon, because it’s right there,” he said. “It fascinated me, because I’m a skier, climber and runner, and I learned that it takes a combination of skills to complete the WURL. It’s kind of like a final exam if you’re a mountain athlete who lives in the Salt Lake area.”

Jones knew Noyes through the winter-sports community.

“I do a lot of filming in the ski world in the winter time, and Mali grew up as a competitive Nordic skier, so I’ve worked with her in that capacity,” he said. “She also happens to be an amazing runner and endurance athlete. So when I found that Mali was going to attempt the WURL, I approached her and asked if she would mind if we tagged along and filmed her.”

Noyes hit the trail on Sept. 7., 2020, Jones said.

“Mali, being an attention-to-detail type of person, had made spreadsheets that estimated the times when she would be at certain parts of the route,” he said.

Based on that information, Jones and his crew of other camera operators stationed themselves on different parts of the route at the designated times.

“Amazingly, no one missed Mali, even though getting to their spots took between an hour to three hours of hiking,” he said. “So, when you see Mali, you are seeing how her day went. Nothing was staged or reshot, and it means that much more for me to see the footage, because I know what it took us to get it.”

Jones is honored to screen the 22-minute film with Park City Film.

“It’s an honor to share a story that people are interested in,” he said. “Up until 2019, the WURL was kind of an obscure thing no one really knew about, but because of social media it has exploded in popularity.”

“Rite of Passage” wouldn’t have been completed if it wasn’t for producer Shandi Kano.

“Shandi was extremely instrumental in making this whole thing come together,” Jones said. “She’s been the one doing all the behind-the-scenes work, and all the logistics have been in her care.”

Kano was also the key to introducing the film to Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

“We had worked with Shandi before with a documentary about Zion National Park called ‘Forever Is Now’ at the drive-in screenings at Utah Olympic Park during the summer,” Wang said. “She wanted to come back.”

“Rite of Passage” will be filmed along with Yucca Films’ “Home Lines,” a low-carbon freeski adventure in the French Alps, according to Wang.

“We are excited to showcase our local talent in filmmaking around our state,” she said.

Jones hopes “Rite of Passage” inspires people, but also serves as a cautionary tale, especially after 26-year-old Andrew Acuff died in a 200-foot fall from the trail last month.

“Completing the WURL is such a massive, and scary undertaking, and I want to let people know that my film is not a guide on how to do it,” he said. “I want people to know how dangerous the route can be.”