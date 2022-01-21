Filmmaker revisits his childhood at the Sundance Film Festival with ‘The Cathedral’

From left: Siena Marino, Steven Alonte, Brian d'Arcy James, Madeline Hudelson and Monica Barbaro appear in “The Cathedral,” a semi-autobiographical feature by Ricky D'Ambrose. The film is an official selection of the NEXT section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute I photo by Barton Cortright.

Although Ricky D’Ambrose’s “The Cathedral” is a semi-autobiographical feature film that depicts two decades in an American middle-class family through the eyes of an only child, he wanted to avoid the trap of creating a coming-of-age story.

“It always seemed to me that irrespective of the kid’s position or relationship with all of these other people in his house or in his life, there was a family dynamic, and that family dynamic, in my mind, became a rise-and-fall narrative about a family,” D’Ambrose said. “It was more like here are adults behaving in a certain way and a child being witness to what is going on.”

To emphasize that point and create a little distance, “The Cathedral,” which recently landed a global sales deal with Visit Films, features an unnamed, third-person narrator to lead audiences through the years.

“I didn’t want that type of intimacy with any of those characters, so it was important to keep a frame around them,” D’Ambrose said. “And I wanted to have the kid in the movie, who is based on me, but not me.”

The filmmaker also added additional distance by shooting scenes like tableaus.

“I don’t say that I set out to make a cold and chilly movie, but I didn’t want to run the risk of making a very sentimental, mockish story with a family shouting across the kitchen table,” he said. “That’s not interesting to me.”

The cast, which includes Brian D’Arcy James and Monica Barbaro, also helped keep the tone of D’Ambrose’s vision intact.

“Brian and Monica, and the other actors, were there to rely on their intuitions, and I didn’t want to impose mandates on the performances,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine telling these people to stay within very fixed parameters. Otherwise there would have been no reason for me to cast people like this. It would be a waste of their talents.”

Before principal shooting began, D’Ambrose gave the actors snippets of his own home-video recordings.

“I’m fortunate to have most of my childhood documented, including things that happened before I was born, such as my parents’ wedding,” he said. “While it was never a matter of getting the actors to imitate people in my family, there were certain things about those characters that (I felt) should reflect or should carry over in ways my parents acted and behaved or looked. But I wanted the actors to bring their own approach to the film in the parts they play.”

D’Ambrose and his cast worked in a collaborative way, which he feels made the film better.

“I’m glad the actors participated in the making of the film in a pretty active way,” he said. “(It was important) to have actors I can trust, who could tell me that they would like me to watch something and maybe see something that I may not have thought about.”

That said, there is still a deliberateness in the way the actors portrayed the characters, D’Ambrose said.

“There are those naturalistic scenes where people talked over each other, which was not scripted, but the pacing in the exchanges between family members was quite planned out,” he said. “The pauses in between the lines, or the way someone holds their look is planned out.”

Now that “The Cathedral” is finished, in Sundance and has landed a sales deal, D’Ambrose still marvels that it is only his second feature film.

“I always thought it would be maybe my fourth and fifth at some point later in my life, because it’s such as reflective movie,” he said. “I will say it is not something any grown person should want, (because) being in the home they grew up with and watching people dressed as their parents reenact moements that they have memories of is a very ghostly thing.”

Still, D’Ambrose hopes the audiences will connect with the film.

“It is very strange to know that the film has an existence that is a part from me, and other people will be able to make up their own minds about it and have their own experiences with it,” he said. “To have it shown publicly and in Sundance finding its viewers is really meaningful to me, and the whole experience has given me a sense of gratitude and confidence as a filmmaker.”