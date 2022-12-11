Filmmakers wants Park City to know that ‘Spider Lives’ ￼

Alpine skier Spider Sabich flies through the air during one of his many races in 1973. Park City Film and the Bob Beattie Ski Foundation will present a special screening of Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Mike Hundert and Hayden Scott’s documentary, “Spider Lives,” on Dec. 15. The film focuses on the late ski ambassador’s work as an advocate in his sport.

Courtesy of the Aspen Historical Society

The shooting death of alpine skier Spider Sabich in March 1976 has overshadowed his work as an Olympian and professional ski-racing champion.

So filmmakers Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Mike Hundert and Hayden Scott decided to set the record straight in the documentary, “Spider Lives,” which will screen Thursday, Dec. 15, by Park City Film at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

“We had been talking about bringing this film in for a long time,” said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director. “We started talking back in May, but felt it would be better closer to the winter season.”

The film spotlights Sabich’s ground-breaking work as a skiing ambassador that ultimately launched what is now known as professional ski racing to the United States, said Cooper and Tache during a phone call from Aspen, Colorado.

Back then, being a professional skier wasn’t a sustainable way to make a living, according to Tache.

“Nowadays if you’re a World Cup athlete at the top of your game, you’re compensated well, but during those times, you couldn’t be paid,” he said.

European skiers, on the other hand, were able to funnel funds and create a livelihood, Cooper said.

“Spider was so upset, because that was so unfair,” she said. “He had quit the amateur circuit because he needed to make a living.”

Things began to change when the 1968 World Cup champion’s coach, Bob Beattie, created the World Pro Ski Tour in 1971, Tache said.

“Spider was a college graduate and had a degree in engineering, and he could have gone off in very different ways beyond ski racing,” he said. “But he saw the opportunity to parlay his hard work into this tour that Bob had started. It was a springboard to not only make a living, but launch professional skiing.”

A 12-year-old Tache met Sabich after the skier moved to Aspen at the start of his pro career in 1972. Tache’s father, Yvan, raced in Aspen at the 1950 World Championships, and was a ski-school supervisor at Aspen Snowmass resort.

“At that time one of Spider’s sponsors was Snowmass, so Dad and Spider had a good relationship,” Tache said. “Spider was such a humble guy. He was always giving and always there for kids. He was always approachable.”

Sabich balanced that humility with fierce competitiveness, and good sportsmanship, according to Tache.

“On the hill he put his gameface on, but he was also warm, welcoming and congratulating those who beat him,” he said. “When he spoke to the press, he knew he had a responsibility beyond just being a competitor on the hill. He had this charisma and desire to connect with people. He wanted to grow the sport.”

Olympian and World Cup Champion Spider Sabich takes time to speak with a fan in the 1970s. A new documentary, “Spider Lives,” commemorates Sabich’s work as a ski ambassador on and off the slopes.

Photo by John Russell

Sabich’s main rival throughout his amateur and professional career was Jean-Claude Killy, triple-Olympic Champion and World Cup Champion, Tache said.

“I got to see the final (Pro Ski Tour) race in 1973 at Aspen Highlands that came down between Spider and Killy,” he said. “Jean-Claude Killy, had come out of a four-year retirement to battle it out with Spider that season.”

One of the runs of the 1973 Pro Ski Tour took place in Park City, and is included in the film, Tache said.

“There was a huge snow storm and the run had some big ruts,” he said.

Three years later, Sabich was killed at his gated community home. His then live-in girlfriend, Claudine Longet, an actress and singer, and former wife of Andy Williams, claimed the .22 pistol accidentally fired while Sabich showed her how it worked.

The jury convicted Longet of negligent homicide, sentenced her to pay a small fine and spend 30 days in jail, which she fulfilled on weekends.

Unfortunately, Sabich’s death overshadowed– and still overshadows– his accomplishments and work in the skiing industry, Cooper said.

“One of the things we learned while making this film was that Spider was kind of the first American ski racer to break through in how we think of skiers like Bode Miller and Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn,” she said. “What gets lost is he didn’t have as much impact as he could have had, because he was also interested in ski-area development and equipment. Sadly, he was cut down right when he was about to make his transition from competitive skiing into the industry.”

“Spider Lives” started as a short video to commemorate the skier’s posthumous induction into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame on April 8.

“A lot of people in the ski world didn’t know that Spider wasn’t yet in the Hall of Fame,” Cooper said. “So the Bob Beattie Ski Foundation created a campaign to get Spider in.”

The Hall of Fame immediately accepted Sabich’s nomination, and Cooper, Tache and their cohorts began putting together a commemorative video.

“We had zero budget when we started out, because this is not some Oscar-winning wonderful, high-production film,” Cooper said with a laugh. “But what we learned when we started talking to people was how much he meant to these people who never had the opportunity to tell their stories. We were getting calls from people who said they heard we were making a film about Spider. And these were people who knew him or just even sat on a lift with him.”

The filmmakers basically raised money from within the industry, Cooper said.

“People kept asking us how they could help, because they kept telling us that Spider deserved this,” she said.

The interviews, which include Billy Kidd, Tyler Palmer and Jim “Moose” Barrows, alone spanned more than 50 hours, Cooper said.

“Paring the interviews, plus compiling vintage race footage and other footage from local filmmakers who donated their footage into a 55-minute film was (crazy),” she said. “But it was an honor. It was a two-year labor of love, and at every point along the way, we wanted to be fair, honest and make Spider proud.”