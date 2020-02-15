Fine art by local artists and galleries finds its way to Prospect Executive Suites

Many businesses around the greater Park City area display fine art created by local artists on their walls.

While the Stein Eriksen Lodge, Shabu Restaurant and Kamas’ Mirror Lake Diner, to name a few, have showcased local art for years, the Prospect Executive Suites at 2078 Prospector Dr. have taken the concept one step further.

The suites’ co-founders Kelly Pfaff and David James work directly with members of the Park City Gallery Association and other local artists to not only fill their walls with art, but also host artist opening parties, participate in the monthly gallery stroll and encourage art lovers to visit the suites and purchase the art.

“People are welcome to come in during business hours,” Pfaff said. “David and I are here most of the time and are glad to show them the art or let them look on their own.”

The exhibit’s creative director, Pamela Quigley, who is a local designer and artist, said the artwork, which runs the gamut from oil paintings and photography to encaustic paintings, hits different price points.

“Some are substantial investments, while others are more accessible,” she said.

Pfaff and James came up with the idea of turning their office spaces into an art gallery.

“Kelly and I have always wanted to have a space full of beautiful art,” James said. “We wanted to bring life into the building and provide opportunities for the galleries, moreso the artists, and give them wallspace in this wonderful environment.”

To help fulfill the vision, Pfaff and James recruited Quigley.

Quigley, who is on the Park City Summit County Arts Council board of directors, jumped at the chance to work on the project.

“I’ve been curating art shows since I was in college, and I know it’s hard to find people to support the arts,” she said. “So when Kelly and David talked with me with me about his, I really liked the idea of going down a new avenue that would open art up to the community, and give artists at different levels a place to shine.”

At first, the three thought about showing affordable office art, but changed their minds when they saw the art.

“I did some research and the works I found were just fine,” Quigley said, “But then we started asking questions like ‘what if we got the galleries to trust us?’ or ‘What if we could bring the galleries, artists and community together?’ and it went from there.”

Through her connections, Quigley reaches out to the Park City Gallery Association members like Terzian Galleries, Julie Nester Gallery, J GO Gallery and Trove Gallery to see if they had artists who were interested in showing their art at the Prospect offices.

“We also do a call for entries for local artists who don’t currently have gallery representation,” Quigley said. “We thought we could bring emerging artists together with seasoned artists and galleries for greater visibility.”

After the initial call goes out, Pfaff and James visit the galleries and artists to see if they have works that will fit in the space.

“It’s been so fun for us to visit these galleries and get to know the owners,” Pfaff said.

Once the artists submit their art, Pfaff and James throw a party to hang the art, and then host a grand opening.

The Prospect Executive Suites is currently showing its third show, titled “Get Wild.”

“The theme was a fun opportunity for us, because we received applications from artists who were doing crazy, crazy work, and artists who were making art of wildlife,” Quigley said.

Participating artists include encaustic painter Janet Backman, oil painter Nancy Bass from the Terzian Galleries and multi-media artist Jay Kelly from J GO Gallery.

Other artists who have participated in past exhibits at the Prospect include oil painter Alison Willingham, encaustic artists Karen Urankar and Lisa Shine, and oil painters Janet Beckman and Pat Lucas.

“We’re trying to bring in art that will entice the community to come together with artists,” Quigley said. “This has been a labor of love. The offices aren’t on Main Street, and we’re not in the business of selling artwork, but the time and effort they spend on selecting the art, hanging the art and patching and painting the walls in preparation of the next exhibit is above and beyond what other people do in their businesses.”

The Prospect does get a 10% commission for showing and selling the art, according to James.

“That just covers the cost of promotion, reception and patching up the holes in the walls,” he said. “Once the show is done, we take down the art, patch up the walls and put up new art for the next show.”