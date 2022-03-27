Fine art photographers share an ‘Artistic Exploration During COVID,’ showcasing works they created during lockdowns

A new exhibit at the Park City Library showcases the work of Ecaterina Leonte and David Breslauer, two local photographers, that they created during the height of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The exhibit runs through May 27, and the library will host an artist reception on March 31.

David Jackson/Park Record

Many people remember what they did during the COVID-19 lockdown back in March 2020. While some people cleaned and re-cleaned their homes, played video games or found themselves attending Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting, two local fine art photographers, Ecaterina Leonte and David Breslauer , fed their creativity.

The Park City Library is currently showing images of these artists’ work with the “Artistic Exploration During COVID” exhibit that will be up through May 27. Leonte and Breslauer will be at the library for an artist reception starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. The event is free and open to the public.

“Artistic Exploration During COVID” is the second exhibit by these artists that will show at the library in two years, said Becca Lael, senior community engagement librarian.

“They actually hung an art show one day before we closed for the pandemic in March 2020,” she said. “While the library employees could enjoy the art, the public couldn’t.”

When Lael reached out to the photographers about rehanging their exhibits, they separately told her that they would prefer to showcase the new art they created during the lockdown.

“That, to me, was really special, because most of us remember what we all did during COVID,” she said. “I know I didn’t do anything artistic, but they kept creating.”

“Mary I,” one of many floral photographs taken by Ecaterina Leonte lit by light refractions from a prism, is currently showing at the Park City Library. The work received an honorable mention at the 2021 Vienna International Photo Award.

David Jackson/Park Record

Leonte’s collection, titled “Lulas Petals,” started as a small quarantine project, she said in her artist statement.

“All I had was a prism, sunshine and all the time in the world,” she said. “I wanted my subject to be impossible to ignore: completely detached from context as if floating in space, bathed in natural light, yet reflecting unearthly colors.”

While Leonte grew up surrounded by flowers, she really didn’t see them for what they were, her statement confessed.

“This changed in the past few years when my life took an unexpected turn,” she said. “Examining flowers became a form of meditation and for the first time in my life I observed flowers with determination.”

Lael likes the way Leonte described the project.

“If this isn’t an artistic way to say that we were all completely detached during COVID, I don’t know what is,” Lael said. “If you look at the images, the flowers and other subjects are completely detached from context, so you feel that detachment, yet feel hopeful.”

After Leonte began working on “Lulas Petals,” she submitted a few of the works into international competitions, and won some awards.

Her work “Water Strider,” which is a close-up of a water skeeter bug floating on a pond, won third place in the Welcoming Garden Life category at the Royal Horticultural Society Photography Competition, and her photo titled “Common Green Grasshopper” won second place in the Wildlife in the Garden category of the 2022 International Garden Photographer of the Year competition.

Other awards include honorable mentions in the 2021 Vienna International Photo Award and 2021 International Photography Awards in Los Angeles, Lael said.

“Ecaterina will bring her prism to the artist reception and show us how she was able to use the light to make these dramatic images,” she said.

While Leonte was holed up at home with her prism and camera, Breslauer was in the middle of an RV trip with his wife in southern Utah when COVID hit, he said in his artistic statement.

“We heard that Summit County was shutting down and the local ski areas were closing because of a pandemic,” he said. “We were in our travel trailer, (and) we were able to isolate fairly well, and felt safe.”

David Breslauer’s “Different Dome Reflection” is a photograph he took of Polly Dome at Tenaya Lake in the High Country of Yosemite, California. The photo is part of a two-photographer exhibit currently showing at the Park City Library.

David Jackson/Park Record

With gas in the tank, the Breslauers decided to extend their trip and traveled more than 20,000 miles, stopping only to visit family and take photos.

“This exhibit is a fraction of images made since March 2020,” he said. “Some trips were more local such as the nearby hillsides to photograph backyard wildflowers, or a trip to the Utah West Desert to photograph the wild Onaqui mustangs.”

Other stops Breslauer took advantage of include Mt. Rushmore, Yosemite National Park, Moqui Cave outside of Kanab, the “Sun Tunnels” art installation by Nancy Holt in the Great Basin Desert and the socially distanced Cody Stampede and Night Rodeo in Wyoming, Lael said.

“There were times when he had to wait hours and hours to make sure the lighting was right for each photo,” she said. “In a way, his art show takes viewers to all of their stops, so it’s like you’re along for the ride on his COVID trip.”

Lael is grateful that Leonte and Breslauer wanted to share these images in an exhibit.

“Seeing art in the library again is so natural, and how special it is to see how they coped with the pandemic,” she said. “You can see how they used light and dark in their works, and that, to me, is like how COVID was up and down for all of us. Plus, you can see there really isn’t any movement in their works, which alludes to how we had to detach ourselves from each other.”