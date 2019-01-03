Firefall’s classic rock to light up the Egyptian Theatre

Firefall, known for the hits "You Are the Woman" and "Strange Way," will perform three nights from Friday, Jan. 4, to Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 8 p.m. Sunday's concert will open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $65. For information and tickets, visit parkcityshows.com.

The band's current lineup features three original members – guitarist Jock Bartley, flutist and keyboardist David Muse and bassist Mark Andes). Longtime drummer Sandy Ficca and talented guitarist Gary Jones rounds out the band.

In an age where new bands come and go, Firefall has enjoyed a career that spans more than forty years and shows no sign of slowing down. Firefall's commercial success includes three Gold albums, two Platinum albums and eleven chart-topping singles. The band's biggest hit, "You Are the Woman" has been played on commercial radio more than 7,000,000 times and has also appeared in many movies and television shows. Other hit songs include "Goodbye I Love You", "Cinderella", "Mexico" and "Just Remember I Love You".

Firefall was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2015 along with Poco, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Stephen Stills & Manassas.