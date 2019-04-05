Fly-fishing clinics reel in newcomers to the sport

Spring is here and High Country Fly Fishers is gearing up to host its annual men's and women's clinics.

The Park City branch of the environmental group Trout Unlimited, High Country Fly Fishers hosts the clinics to give people a hands-on opportunity to fly-fish, said Peter Robinson, coordinator for the men's clinic.

"The classes learn the basics of the sport," he said. "After they learn about the gear and casting techniques, we take them some place where they hopefully will be able to catch some fish."

The men's clinics will be held Tuesday through Thursday, April 16-18, and the women's clinics, which will be held May 7-9, will be led by Nancy Greider, High Country Fly Fishers' women's initiative chair.

The format is the same for both clinics, according to the nonprofit's president Dave Allison.

Day one will be a class that will cover tackle, entomology and other essential subjects, he said.

The men's class, led by father and son fishing guides Marty and Trevor Howard, will be held at 6 p.m. at Grub Steak Restaurant, 2093 Sidewinder Drive.

The women's first-day class on May 7 will be held at Red Rock Junction, 1640 Redstone Center Drive at Kimball Junction, said Allison.

"Usually both clinics start at Red Rock, but the restaurant is being renovated," he said. "So the men's clinic moved to Grub Steak Restaurant."

The clinics will then head to Deer Valley ponds on their second day for casting practice.

"We provide all the gear, including rods and reels, and we'll have one casting instructor for each student," Allison said. "The night will start with a demonstration and then we'll start casting."

The third day is when the students get out on the water.

"This is where the students put what they have learned to work," Allison said. "We will take them to one of our secret spots, and pair them with an experienced angler."

The men's equipment will be provided by Trout Bum 2, and the women's equipment can be checked out from Jans, Allison said.

The fishing days for both sessions will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., with lunch provided, he said.

The cost of the clinics is $75, and the price includes a High Country Fly Fishers membership for the rest of 2019, according to Allison.

To register for the men's or women's fly-fishing clinics, visit highcountryflyfishers.com.