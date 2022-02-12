‘For me it’s always been about the art.’ Curator Hal Wert will discuss symbolism in political posters

Hal Wert, curator of “Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster” exhibit will discuss the art of campaign posters during a virtual Park City Museum lecture on Wednesday.

Political campaign posters have always tried to capture attention and evoke some sort of emotional reaction, said Hal Wert.

That’s why his lecture, which he will give virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16, through the Park City Museum, is titled “Paper, Ink and Politics: Catching Your Eye to Win Your Vote and Maybe Your Heart.”

The museum will present the free lecture in conjunction with Wert’s curated exhibit, “Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster 1844-2012,” which showcases rarely seen posters created in the last 170 years and will run Feb. 14 to April 30 at the museum.

“A good poster, to me, needs to be simple and hit you hard by bypassing the rational thought process, and appeal to you emotionally,” Wert said. “For me it’s always been about the art in the posters, but for many people it’s really hard to look at political posters objectively. Their passions are so deep and they usually see a poster and say ‘I can’t stand that candidate’ or ‘I hate that person.’”

Wert will try to help people get past their biases during the free lecture by explaining the creative process and the posters’ iconography.

The symbolism in this George McGovern's political campaign poster will be analyzed during Hal Wert's virtual lecture, "Paper, Ink and Politics: Catching Your Eye to Win Your Vote and Maybe Your Heart," on Wednesday.

Many of the early posters include images of American eagles and arrows that represent the United States’ original 13 colonies, Wert said.

He will also look at the use of flags, floating heads of past presidents and floral symbolism of laurel wreaths, which means triumph, and oak leaves that stand for strength, he said.

“Most people from the early period could read the iconography,” said Wert, a professor of history at Kansas City Art Institute. “Now people don’t read it as much or as well as they used to, because there’s really no reason for them to be able to read the iconography from posters back in the 1840s.”

Some of the posters were created by the great graphic artists of the times including Kellogg and Hanmer, Currier and Ives, Andy Warhol, Corita Kent and Roy Litchtenstein, according to Wert, the author of two books, “George McGovern and the Democratic Insurgents: The Best Campaign and Political Posters of the Last Fifty Years” and “Hope: A Collection of Obama Posters and Prints.”

“I wrote all the text for the exhibit and lecture,” Wert said with a laugh. “Since I’ve done two books about the topic, I’ve gotten good at writing 50 words or less about every poster.”

Wert got interested in political art when he was young.

“When I was about 11 or 12, my grandmother gave me a series of campaign buttons that she had picked up and that got me interested in political stuff,” he said. “In the ’60s I got really interested in presidential posters, particularly for Eugene McCarthy and George McGovern, because their campaigns turned out really fine posters.”

"Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster 1844-2012" exhibit curator Hal Wert got interested in political imagery after his grandmother gave him a handfull of campaign buttons when he was a child.

After collecting a number of posters, Wert approached the Mid-America Arts Alliance in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, to see if it would be interested in creating a traveling art exhibit.

“They thought that would be a good idea, and said they could include 50 to 55 posters,” Wert said. “We talked about how we could do it, and it took us almost two years to put the show together.”

One of the challenges was access to many of the early posters from the 1840s, according to Wert.

“My collection was strong with posters from maybe 1948 to 1952 on,” he said. “I didn’t have access to any of the early posters.”

So, Wert and the Mid-America Arts Alliance had to create reproductions.

“We did a lot of research to get the paper as close to what the original paper was, and we needed to get the colors matched up,” he said. “The National Archives was really helpful and the Library of Congress did a really good job on the hi-res scans for us. And I’m looking forward to sharing these with Park City.”