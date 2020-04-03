For second straight year, Park Record contest asks ‘Who has the cutest pet in Park City?’

Emma, an American foxhound owned by Natalie Arnott, won The Park Record’s Cutest Pet photo contest last year. Emma, who Arnott adopted from Nuzzles and Co., was one of more than 280 pets that entered the contest.

Photo by Alex Gribbin

Local pet owners who are trying to find things to do during the COVID-19 shutdown can show off their cuddly fur babies by entering The Park Record’s second-annual Cutest Pet Photo Contest.

Submissions to the event, which is sponsored by Park City Animal Clinic and Julie Hopkins of Park City Keller Williams Real Estate, are currently being accepted through Tuesday, April 14, at parkrecord.com/cutestpet.

Prizes include tickets to Egyptian Theatre performances, a Park Record backpack and $500 in gift certificates for Park City Animal Clinic and Park City Pet Resort services.

The idea to host the contest for a second straight year is to give local residents something fun to do while staying at home, said Jessica Burlacu, Park Record advertising assistant.

“With everyone cooped up in their homes right now, parents, children and pets are all in need of a little something to lift their spirits,” she said. “So we thought the timing was right for another cutest pet contest. I mean, there’s nothing much better at lifting spirits than cute animals, right?”

A fun perk, Burlacu said, is that the contest is something for families to do together. Last year, she and her daughter enjoyed looking at the new submissions each day.

“This is really my favorite part — every day my daughter and I would check out the newly added photos,” she said.

After the deadline for submissions, the public will be allowed to vote, said Val Deming Spung, Park Record ad director. The voting period will run from April 15-26.

“People can submit photos of as many pets as they want, but once the voting starts, they have to choose only one photo they want to be voted on,” she said. “Once all the votes are tallied, we will announce the winner.”