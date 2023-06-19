Former Park Record reporter’s book gives readers a ‘Leg’ to stand on

Author event with Greg Marshall When: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 22

Where: The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City

Registration: shorturl.at/egpvD

Phone: 801-484-9100

Web: kingsenglish.com

Greg Marshall is on the far right of this family photo that includes, from left, his mom Debi, father Bob and brother Danny. Marshall, the former Scene Editor for the Park Record, has released a memoir, “Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It” that he calls a “light-hearted romp” of his life as a gay man with cerebral palsy. Courtesy of Greg Marshall

Greg Marshall, The Park Record’s former Scene editor, has a tale to tell, and he hopes it will give readers a “Leg” up on life.

He’s published his memoir “Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It,” which is a light-hearted romp through some dark times, and addresses family dynamics and life from the eyes of a gay man with cerebral palsy.

“I think the central idea of the book is looking at queerness and disability as sources of intimacy and unity rather than sources of tension and division,” he said.

Marshall will expand on that thought during an author event on Thursday, June 22, from 7-8 p.m. at the King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, in Salt Lake City.

Registration is required to attend the event, and registration can be done online by visiting shorturl.at/egpvD . Attendees can also pre-order a signed copy of the book by calling 801-484-9100 or ordering online at kingsenglish.com . Those who order the book should specify if they will be attending the event and if they want their book personalized.

Also, places in the signing line are reserved for those who purchase a copy of the book from The King’s English.

Marshall, who worked at The Park Record from March of 2008 until Sept. 2009, said his parents inspired him to write the book.

“My dad owned some community newspapers in Idaho and Washington, and his business partner was Kris Passey, who worked at The Park Record way back in the 1980s,” he said. “My mom wrote an inspirational feature column called ‘Silver Linings’ for the newspapers, and she would write about people in the community who were diagnosed with different health conditions and the stuff of life that bubbled up in these communities. So, I think seeing her work as a feature reporter telling these tales instilled in me the writing bug.”

While Marshall wrote the book, he knew he needed and even wanted to include some of the quirky twists he experienced throughout his life.

One of those touchstones, and the basis of the book, is his cerebral palsy.

“I was diagnosed when I was 18 months old, but my parents never told me outright that I had cerebral palsy,” he said. “They just told me I had tight tendons, and it’s because they tried to spare me of what they perceived as limitations or the stigmas of having a disability.”

Although Marshall underwent a series of surgeries from ages 4 to 16 to release the tensions in his achilles tendons, he never knew the full scope of his condition.

“Even when I was working at The Park Record in my early 20s, people would ask why I was limping, and I would say it was because of my ‘tight tendons,'” he said. “I never identified as a person with a disability.”

Greg Marshall, former Scene editor for the Park Record, will sign his new memoir, “Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It,” on June 22 at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City. Courtesy of Greg Marshall

Marshall had left The Park Record and graduated with a masters of fine arts in fiction from the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin, when he first discovered he had cerebral palsy.

“I was 29 and looking through my childhood medical records, because I was applying for health insurance for myself for the first time,” he said. “The reveal was amazing, because I finally had a term that addressed the magnitude of what I had been through.”

Marshall’s knowledge that he had cerebral palsy gave him a better understanding while writing about others who have their own disabilities, including his parents, while writing his book.

“In the book, I kind of start with myself, but I also look at my dad’s battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and my mom’s battle with cancer,” he said. “Being disabled gave me some insight into their conditions as human beings, and it gave me an ability to empathize and understand them in ways that I couldn’t have if I weren’t disabled.”

The other main issue Marshall addresses in “Leg” is his life as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think I was in middle school when I wrote an entry in my journal that said, ‘I’m gay,’ while reflecting back in my life, so I think I knew I was gay as early as fourth grade or so,” he said.

Marshall’s coming out story was typical, he said.

“We call it the ‘Spring Break Bombshell,’ because it happens after you go to college and then come out to your whole family when you return home for spring break,” he said with a laugh. ” That’s what I did when I was 19.”

Being gay was more culturally accepted than having a disability, Marshall said.

“It seemed like there was a script to follow in 2004, because gay people were already a big part of pop culture,” he said.

Adam Lambert , who now sings with Queen , was on “American Idol” the year Marshall came out, and other musicians including k.d. lang and Melissa Etheridge had already announced their orientations, Marshall said.

“But with disability there wasn’t the same cultural awareness,” he said. “There weren’t the warm and open conversations that I’ve since experienced in the LGBTQ community.”

Still, knowing he had a disability allowed Marshall to embrace his queerness.

“Announcing being queer and having a disability have in common is that it gives you permission to shed shame and allows yourself to be open,” he said. “When you don’t give your secrets power, you’re more free to enjoy your life and enjoy the complications of being a human being.”

Marshall said “Leg,” regardless of addressing these deep issues, isn’t meant to be a nonfiction, academic study.

“It’s a fairly light-hearted romp that is both funny and strange,” he said. “It’s the search for autonomy and authenticity, and it comes down to shedding your insecurities. The labels of being gay or having a disability isn’t the problem. The shame is, and if you can let that go, it opens up intimate, funny and interesting conversations about families, bodies and half-truths we were told in the name of love. Not everyone is gay with a secret case of cerebral palsy they didn’t find out about until they were almost 30, but most of us have found ourselves confronting aspects about our bodies or our upbringings that need to be discussed.”