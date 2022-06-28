Fourth of July returns without fireworks

The Park City Fourth of July celebration returns Monday with a Main Street parade, live music and rugby and volleyball in City Park. Due to fire and drought concerns, this year’s event will not include fireworks.

Park Record file photo

Park City’s annual Fourth of July celebration is back Monday with the traditional 5K run, Main Street parade, and rugby and volleyball games at City Park.

The only thing missing will be fireworks, said Jenny Diersen, special events and economic development program manager at City Hall.

“Due to fire and drought concerns, we are not planning fireworks within city limits,” she said.

But the lack of the colorful explosions in the sky won’t stop Park City from enjoying America’s birthday, Diersen said.



With festivities that start at 7 a.m. with the Cole Sport 5K fun run that benefits Park City Ski and Snowboard, the parade at 11 a.m. and games at City Park’s north end starting at noon, attendees will have plenty to do, she said.

The parade route will be the same as in the past. It will start at the top of Main Street, at the intersection with Swede Alley, and will descend to 9th Street, according to Diersen.

“From there it will go onto Park Avenue and then end down at 7-Eleven,” she said.

In addition to rugby and volleyball, the city will present kids activities and live music, Diersen said.

“There won’t be a barbecue this year, but we’ll have some great food trucks for those people who would like to purchase lunch or snacks at the park,” she said.

The friends of the Park City Library will host its annual Fourth of July book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To prepare for the festivities, the city will start closing Main Street, Heber Avenue and Park Avenue to traffic at 6 a.m. on Monday, Diersen said.

“We anticipate a hard closing at 8 a.m.,” she said.

Diersen wants those attending the parade and City Park events to ride their bikes, carpool or take public transit.

“We anticipate heavy volumes of people this weekend, so we encourage people to really consider how they will get to the festivities,” she said.

In addition to Park City’s Fourth of July celebration, other festivities are scheduled throughout Summit County.

The 87th Oakley Rodeo and Celebration will run from June 30-July 4 at the Oakley Rodeo Grounds (oakleycity.com/rodeo )

) Canyons Village will host its celebration July 1-3, and will feature drone-light shows every night. Canyons plans to set off fireworks on July 3 (cvma.com/events/event/july-3rd-weekend-celebration-2/ )

) The Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival will present Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra on July 1, and Patriotic Pops with Lakisha Jones on July 2 at the Snow Park Amphitheater (deervalleymusicfestival.org )

The annual Fourth of July rugby game will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the north end of City Park.

Park Record file phot

After spreading out Park City’s festivities over a weekend last year due to pandemic concerns, Diersen is looking forward to seeing a more typical Fourth of July celebration this year.

“I’m excited we’re back to normal as much as we can be, and I’m excited to bring the community back together,” Diersen said. “I think this is an event the community enjoys, whether people come to the parade or enjoy a concert or just spend time with friends and family in a neighborhood. This is the time to enjoy your community, and we’re looking forward to celebrating our nation’s birthday with everybody.”