Fox School of Wine students can Sip with a Somm with tastings and Zoom chats

Fox School of Wine’s Sip with a Somm topics April Wines of Piedmont, Italy. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 Tastes of Australia’s Cool Regions. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 Chilean Gems. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 France’s Loire Valley Wines. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 May Washington vs. Oregon. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 ​Brilliant Burgundy. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 South African Reds. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 France vs. California Chardonnay Smackdown. Delivery scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 For information about and registration for Fox School of Wine’s Sip with a Somm, visit foxschoolofwine.com.

The Fox School of Wine invites Park City residents who are 21 or older to enjoy a Sip with a Somm.

The program replaces the school’s weekly wine tasting classes and Mines and Wines tours because of the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, said headmistress Kirsten Fox.

“It is a new membership class that we have opened to support our students during this challenging time,” Fox said.

Sip with a Somm features two components — delivery and an online discussion with a Fox School of Wine professor, according to Fox.

“Each week we will choose two wines that cost under $25 that are centered on a certain topic, and those wines will be delivered to the students’ homes,” she said.

“In addition to the wines, students will receive an educational document to download that will include pairing suggestions, recipe links, maps of where the wines originated, winery information and stories about the wines,” Fox said.

The delivery area is within a 10-mile radius from the intersection of S.R. 224 and S.R. 248 for now, Fox said.

“We will also take case-by-case calls from people who live in gated, outlying communities,” she said.

The delivery person will contact the household by calling or texting to verify a delivery time, Fox said.

“When the deliveries are made, there must be someone who is 21 or older and has a valid, government-issued ID who can receive the delivery,” she said.

If no one can receive the wine at the time of delivery, a $20 return fee will be charged to the credit card on file and the wines delivered on Thursday, according to Fox.

“Tipping isn’t necessary, but always appreciated,” she said.

Once the students receive the wine and document download, they don’t have to wait until the virtual discussion, which will start at 5 p.m. the following Sunday, to enjoy the wines, Fox said.

“It’s fine if students have already opened and consumed the wines prior to the call,” she said. “I mean, all of us during this crazy time are doing a lot more cooking and recipe watching these days. So if people are interested in finding a couple of recipes to try at home with the wines, they can join the chat and talk about their experiences or ask additional questions that they came up with during their dinners.”

A link for the call will be sent to students upon purchase and again on Sunday at 4 p.m., Fox said.

“I’ve been doing Zoom calls with our school administrator Penny Frates and other people from around the United States and France for the past couple of weeks, and it’s a great platform for us to connect during this unprecedented challenge we’re all facing,” she said. “And unlike the physical classes that we held at Deer Valley, pets are invited to join the chats as well. So I think this will be a perfect platform for all of us to stay connected and have fun with different homes of wine lovers from across the Park City area.”

Fox has scheduled two months of Sip with a Somm classes, and people can join for a month, or join for as long as the program runs, she said.

“Everyone may cancel at any time, because no one knows how long the self-isolation will last,” she said. “If people are concerned about signing up for a program that doesn’t have a specific end date, I want to make sure that they know we’re not going to hold people to this membership any longer than they want. We’re just throwing this out there until we make it through this challenging time. I know we all want to get back to our live classes, events and tours as soon as possible.”