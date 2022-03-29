Free screening of ‘Herself’ and panel discussion will explore the issue of domestic violence

The Peace House and Park City Film are partnering to offer a free screening of the film “Herself,” a fictional story of a mother trying to escape her abusive ex-husband. The screening is scheduled for Thursday, and it will be followed by a panel discussion examining the issue of domestic violence.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

“Herself,” a fictional account of a mother struggling to provide her two daughters with a safe home while trying to escape from the grip of her abusive ex-husband, takes place in Ireland but the drama could have been set in Park City.

The incidents in the film are true to life, according to Sally Tauber, director of development for Peace House, a nonprofit that serves survivors of family violence and abuse in Summit and Wasatch counties.

“It’s a wonderful film,” Tauber said. “It very much depicts the things that someone navigating through domestic violence and moving beyond it experience.”

A free screening of “Herself” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. A panel discussion with Peace House staffers Emma Zevallos, director of prevention and education, and Ashley Berry, director of residential services, will follow. KPCW News Director Leslie Thatcher will moderate.

Park City Film, a nonprofit art house cinema, is hosting the screening in partnership with Peace House as part of its Reel Community Series. The series is designed to elevate the missions of nonprofits through film and serve the interests of the community.

The screenings include panel discussions or question-and-answer sessions to inform audience members about the issues presented in the film.

“Education is one of the biggest factors in breaking the cycle of domestic violence,” Tauber said. “That’s part of the reason we’re showing this film.”

Utah Film Studios and Crandall Capital are underwriting the free event. Advance registration at parkcityfilm.org is requested but not required.

“Herself” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and originally was going to be screened that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event.

In the film, Sandra (Clare Dunne) is living in fear because of an attack by her ex-husband and staying temporarily in a cramped hotel room in Dublin with her daughters. The young mother is determined to change their lives for the better, but a broken housing system is preventing them from finding a new home. After the local council refuses to help, Sandra decides to build a house herself from scratch with the help of friends and in the process builds her own sense of self.

Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang said “Herself” shows the complexities of domestic violence, including the secondary trauma inflicted on the film’s main character by the courts and the failures of the housing system.

“All of these roadblocks keep being put in front of her,” Wang said. “What I love about this story is just how the community around her really supports her and envelops her. This parallels what Peace House does.”

Erika Carlson, Peace House’s marketing and communications director, said “Herself” shows that people navigating the kind of incidents depicted in the film have a lot of personal power.

“I think the star of the film does a really great job of exhibiting that,” she said.

Domestic violence incidents have increased since the start of the pandemic, both in the number of incidents and their severity, according to Tauber.

Carlson said that in a lot of cases, “things can feel exacerbated when you are in a home together 24/7 and not able to access as much as you used to be able to.”

Peace House provides a 24-hour support line, emotional support, assistance finding resources, counseling, prevention and awareness programs, safe emergency housing and victim advocacy.

To access those services, call the support line at 800-647-9161. The Peace House website is peacehouse.org .

Masks are recommended at the screening but not required. Visit parkcityfilm.org for COVID guidelines.