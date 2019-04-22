Free screening of ‘Silver and Snow’ to raise Park City mining history awareness

‘Silver and Snow’ screening

5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24

Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

parkcityfilm.org and parkcityhistory.org

Park City’s history, from mining camp to ghost town to international winter sports mecca, is told in just under one hour in the 2001 documentary “Silver and Snow.”

The film, which will be screened as part of Park City Film’s Made in Utah series at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, was created by Larry Warren and Kenneth G. Fall.

The idea was for the film to serve as a lead-in to the 2002 Winter Olympics, said Sandra Morrison, executive director of the Park City Museum.

Warren then a broadcast news reporter for Salt Lake City-based KUTV, had approached her about creating the first documentary film on Park City history.

“In all his years of living in Park City and being a reporter, he had gathered quite a few historic film clips,” Morrison said. “He had also conducted some oral history interviews, so we wrote a script and put together some historic images from the museum’s collection.”

PBS affiliate KUED got wind of Warren’s documentary and wanted to help, Morrison said.

“The station administration felt they needed a Park City documentary to air because a lot of the Olympic events were going to be held in Park City,” she said.

KUED’s helped edit the film into a concise and interesting 60-min ute documentary, according to Morrison.

“We need to give kudos to Carol Dalrymple of KUED, because when we first put the film together, it was way too long,” Morrison said. “She really pulled it all together for us.”

The finished documentary premiered at the Egyptian Theatre in late 2001, and KUED then aired it just prior to the Olympics, which started on Feb. 8, 2002. It still airs on the channel to this day.

Sally Elliott, who, along with Morrison and Donald Roll chair the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History committee, said the reason for Wednesday’s free screening is to also raise awareness of mining history preservation.

“We’re trying to tell the story of Park City mining to the community, so more people will understand the importance of saving the structures,” she said.

The drive to preserve Park City’s historical mining structures was highlighted in March when the Silver King Mine machine shop, prominently located off the Homerun trail at Park City Mountain Resort, partially collapsed under snowfall. The large building had shut down in the 1950s near the end of the mining era.

“We are working to stabilize these historic structures, because they are part of our history,” she said.

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History are currently working to stabilizing the Thaynes Mine conveyor gallery, she said.

“After we do that, we’ll still have the King Con Mine counterweight and Silver King Mine and Thaynes head frame to do,” she said. “It will be critical to decide what order to do those in, but we’ll need to have the city take a look and see what we should do first.”

In addition to raising awareness of mining history preservation, Elliott hopes the screening will attract and educate residents who recently moved to Park City and may be unaware of its history.

The evening will also include a post-screening panel discussion with Warren, and opportunities for the public to become members of the Park City Museum or Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, Elliott said.

DVD copies of “Silver and Snow” will also be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the stabilization efforts, she said.