Friends of Park City Library’s annual book sale set to kick off Saturday

The Friends of the Park City Library annual used book sale will run from Saturday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 3, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. A Friends preview will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The sale will open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.com .

Book lovers can shop for bargains to their hearts' content during the Friends of the Park City Library's used book sale.

The annual event, which features hundreds of books, will run from Saturday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 3, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., said Jean Daly and Ann Whitworth, co-chairs of the sale.

Books of every genre will be up for grabs on the third floor, Daly said.

"We have a huge selection of fiction, romance, westerns, mysteries, biographies, autobiographies and cookbooks in hardcover and paperback," she said. "All the books have been donated to us throughout the year and we store them until it's time for the sale."

"The money we raise through the book sale varies from year to year, but it does supplement the library's annual budget..." Ann Whitworth, co-chair of the Park City Library used book sale

The sale will open for Friends of the Park City Library members at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Whitworth said.

"That's when members of the Friends of the Park City Library can come in and get first dibs on the books and have some morning treats," she said. "If people want to become a member to get into the sale early, they can become a member at the door."

The Friends of the Park City Library is a nonprofit volunteer group dedicated to supporting the library, Whitworth said.

Individual memberships start at $15 and are good for one year, she said.

"Members volunteer at library events and raise funds to enrich library offerings, benefits and services," Whitworth said.

The used book sale will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Saturday's hours will also be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday's hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Monday is when people can buy a Friends of the Park City Library bag and fill it up with books for only $15," Daly said.

The booksale is one of the ways the nonprofit raises funds, according to Daly.

Funds are also raised through memberships, the Friends of the Library book wall donation box, grants and the Live PC Give PC day of fundraising, she said.

"The money we raise through the book sale varies from year to year, but it does supplement the library's annual budget," Whitworth said. "We gave the library $7,000 in August to augment their e-books and e-audio collections."

Additional fundraiser proceeds purchase literature for book clubs and tables for the end of the month bridge, a well as paying for training clinics and conferences for its librarians, author appearances and Mountain Town Music's Music on the Patio summer concerts, according to Daly.

"These are the things that people will support when they buy books at the sale," she said.

Whitworth and Daly said the book sale relies on volunteers.

"Nearly 40 volunteers are coming in on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to take all the books from the boxes we have in storage up to the third floor," Daly said. "We have 350 volunteer hours for just for the book sale."