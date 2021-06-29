Friends of the Park City Library launches a Fourth of July pop-up book sale

Book lovers pore through tables of books during the Friends of the Park City Library's Fourth of July pop up book sale in 2019. The book sale is back this year and will run two days, July 2 and 3, at the Park City Library. Funds raised from the sale will benefit library programming.

Courtesy of Jean Daly

Friends of the Park City Library is ready to provide some quality summer reading while raising money for ongoing programs with a pop-up book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3.

The sale, which will be set up in the library’s hall and room 101, will include fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, said Ann Whitworth, Friends of the Park City Library co-president.

All hardbacks will go for $2, while paperbacks and children’s books will be sold for $1 each, she said.

“Partons can also buy a Friends of the Park City Library bag for $10, and fill it up as much as they can,” Whitworth said.

This year’s sale, which is a companion to the Friends of the Park City Library’s annual Labor Day book sale, will feature a large number of thrillers and mysteries, said Jean Daly, who shares the Friends of the Park City Library’s co-president duties with Whitworth.

“We have had a patron give us an enormous amount of these books,” Daly said. “We have authors’ entire series, so we’ll have a couple of tables that will be dedicated to those mysteries and thrillers.”

Proceeds will support the library’s ongoing programs that include various children’s programming, summer play equipment and the weekly Music on the Patio series, which offers live, local singer-songwriter performances, according to Daly.

“(It’s) a great way for us to raise money and provide books at a reasonable cost for visitors and people who live in Park City,” she said.

The Friends of the Park City Library selected the Fourth of July weekend to set up the pop-up because of the success they had with a similar sale in 2019, Whitworth said.

“When we did this two years ago, we did it on the same day as the parade, and we had a lot of people come in,” she said. “So we thought if we scheduled it on July 2nd this year, which is when the parade will be held this year, we would get people who were coming and going to the parade.”

In addition, Lucky Ones Coffee, which is located in the library, will offer brunch starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Withworth said.

“So, we thought, as long as we had the pop-up set up, we would hold it an extra day,” she said.

Friends of the Park City Library’s Fourth of July pop-up was a huge success its first year in 2019, Whitworth said.

“It brought in $17,000, and we were able to add that with the $10,000 that the Labor Day book sale usually brings in,” she said.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 last year’s book sales were canceled, Daly said.

“We weren’t able to get any money from the sales last year, but we’ve been very fortunate to have people supporting us through donations and the Live PC Give PC day of giving,” she said. “We live in a very generous community.”

The thing the Friends of the Park City Library did get an abundance of last year was book donations, Daly said.

“We have loads and loads of books, and there are so many that we’ve been able to stock our Friends of the Park City Library wall that is located just inside the library,” she said. “If people can’t attend the pop-up book sale, they can select and buy any book or books from the wall. And the books we don’t sell at the pop-up will be brought back for the Labor Day sale.”

While it takes a lot of work to go through the donated books, price them and set them out for the sale, Whitworth said the rewards more than make up for it.

“We do this to raise money, but there is nothing like seeing the smiles on the faces of children whose mom or dad found a book for them,” she said. “Sometimes when the parents are still browsing, you will see these kids sitting down on the floor excitedly turning the pages.”