Friends of the Park City Library pops-up a Fourth of July booksale

Friends of the Park City Library Fourth of July Used Book Sale When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

Where: Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Admission: free

Web: parkcitylibrary.org/events

The Friends of the Park City Library’s annual Fourth of July used book sale offers paperbacks for $1 and hardcovers for $2. The funds will supplement the Park City Library’s annual budget. Courtesy of Jean Daly

Independence Day is a day to celebrate America, and it’s also a time for the Friends of the Park City Library to support literacy and library programming through its annual used book sale that coincides with the Fourth of July.

This year’s sale will run Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at the library, 1255 Park Ave. It will start with a Friends preview from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, before it opens to the public through 4 p.m. Tuesday’s hours will open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Although the library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, the book sale will be open,” said Friends of the Park City Library Membership Chair Sally Rinderknecht. “The opening and closing of the library does not impact the sale. And the way the book sale will be set up, you will be able to access the restrooms as well.”

Hundreds of books will be set on tables located on the first floor, according to Friends of the Park City Library Board Member Signe Jordet.

“We have fiction, non-fiction, hardback and paperback books,” she said. “Over the years we have also found that cookbooks are very popular. So we have those as well, along with a lot of children’s and young-adult books.”

Graphic novels will also be thrown in the mix, Rinderknecht said.

“The library has been trying to get graphic novels on the shelves in the past few years,” she said.

Prices for all books are $1 for paperback and $2 for hardcover, according to Rinderknecht.

“The book sale happens because of the contributions and donations of books to the library by the generous public,” she said. “We have boxes and boxes of donated books that fill our back room, and volunteers will set them all out before the sale.”

Anyone who wants to become a Friends of the Park City LIbrary member and participate in the member preview can do so the day of the sale, according to Jordet.

“They can join and go right in,” she said.

Membership levels coincide with ski terrain difficulty, Rinderknecht said.

“They start with a beginner green circle for $25, and then we have a blue square intermediate level for $50,” she said. “We also offer a black diamond advanced level for $100, a double black diamond expert level for $200 and a ski patrol level for $500.”

The Park City Library has a mass of donated books that will be sold during its annual Fourth of July book sale that is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Park Record file photo by Scott Iwasaki

The fundraising goal for this book sale is between $4,000 to $5,000, and the money will help supplement the Park City Library’s annual budget, Rinderknecht said.

“The two main sources of income for the Friends are memberships and books sales, and this year we have planned for three sales.”

The first took place in February, which raised $4,000, Rinderknecht said.

The next one will be the Fourth of July sale and the one after this will be the Miners Day book sale that will take place over Labor Day weekend, she said.

Friends of the Park City Library members not only get early picks at the book sale, but also feel a sense of community, according to Jordet

Not only does it fund the flowers and live musicians who perform on the patio Wednesdays and Saturdays , it also supports the Next Chapter Book Club, a club for adults with varying developmental abilities, hosted by the Lucky One’s Coffee Crew, she said.

“We also contribute to the Sustainability Resource Center that is located near the library’s staircase,” Jordet said.

The resource center features a cabinet of sustainability-related books for children, teens and adults, as well as the Green Wall, an indoor herb and vegetable garden and take-home seed packets, she said.

“You can also check out gardening tools, shovels, telescopes or sewing machines,” Rinderknecht said.

Jordet became a Friends of the Park City Library member because she spends a lot of time at the library. “Cathy Lanigan, another board member, and I were in a book club together, and she told me to come to a meeting to see if I wanted to be a part of it,” Jordet said. “I was impressed, because it’s a group of interesting and strong people, who have this ‘can-do’ attitude.”

Rinderknecht joined the Friends of the Park City Library after being introduced by another board member, but also because when she was child, her father had served on a library board.

“Libraries played a big part of my life, and it made sense to continue my father’s presence by helping out with this library,” she said.