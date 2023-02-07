Friends of the Park City Library will host a Winterfest used book sale￼

The Park City Library stores boxes filled with hundreds of donated books that will be set out for the Winterfest used book sale Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11. The money raised during the sale will help supplement the Park City Library’s annual budget.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

The Friends of the Park City Library is adding another used book sale to the calendar.

The non-profit volunteer group dedicated to supporting and supplementing the library’s annual budget will host the Winterfest book sale on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, said Co-President Ann Whitworth.

“We’ll have new and gently used books for adults and children, both fiction and nonfiction,” she said. “Fiction books will be set up on the first floor by Lucky Ones Coffee shop and the nonfiction books will be set up on the second floor.”

Friday’s hours will run from 10 a.m. to noon for Friends of the Park City Library members, and from noon- 5 p.m. for the general public. Saturday hours will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. for the general public, according to Whitworth.

Hardbacks cost $2 and paperbacks and children’s books are $1, and the sale will include some puzzles, she said.

“We will also do a Children’s Book Bag Happy Hour on Saturday from 2-4 p.m.,” Whitworth said. “People can buy a Friends of the Library bag for $15 and fill it with books.”

The idea to host another book sale just five months after the Friends of the Park City Library’s annual Labor Day weekend sale came out of necessity, Whitworth said.

“It’s astonishing, we had a sale in September, and now the storage room is full again from book donations,” she said.

This is the first year Friends of the Park City Library is planning three book sales, Whitworth said.

“Traditionally we started out with the Labor Day sale, and then a few years ago, we expanded to do one during Park City’s Fourth of July weekend celebration,” she said. “During those two sales we always see people coming in from out of town. So, the difference with the one we’re doing this weekend is that it focuses on the local audience, and we hope that members of the Park City public will come forward to enjoy this and support us in their own special way.”

Puzzles will also be available during the Winterfest used book sale, scheduled for Feb. 10 and 11, at the Park City Library.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

To get more people to the book sale, Kate Mapp and Katrina Kmak, Park City Library’s respective adult services librarian and youth services librarian, came up with Winterfest.

The two-day event will feature family-friendly activities, a ballet performance and a film screening, Whitworth said.

Money from the book sale will benefit Friends of the Park City Library, which fulfills the library’s requests for additional funds for programming and equipment.

The money has been used for books, sleds for playing outside, and items to refurbish other library programs, including its Sustainability Center and the Music on the Patio concert series during the summer, Whitworth said.