Fry Street Quartet returns to NOVA Chamber Series

Tickets are $25 for general admission. The price will include entrance to a reception and admission to Utah Museum of Fine Arts on March 25. The concert is free for students. For information and tickets, visit NOVA’s website.

The Fry Street Quartet returns to the magnificent G. W. Anderson Family Great Hall at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City for the final Gallery Series concert of NOVA's 40th Anniversary season.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 23.

The multi-faceted Fry Street Quartet will perform Part IV in their thrilling four-concert cycle of the complete Bartók and Haydn opus 76 string quartets.

"The Fry Street Quartet has been an integral part of NOVA's programming," noted Jason Hardink, NOVA Artistic Director. "Their presence in Utah is a rare prize and we're grateful for what they have done to energize the local music scene."

These pieces are will provide closure to this monumental cycle of the complete Bartók and Haydn quartets.

Robert Waters, first violinist of the Fry Street Quartet said, "The pairing of the late Haydn Op.76 quartets with the six Bartók quartets has been an absolute revelation. We're so excited to have these two titans of the genre meet, head-to-head, one last time!"

Members of the quartet will guide you through each of these exciting works with a short and engaging discussion before each piece.

"We love engaging visitors through many different senses, and NOVA is an ideal partner to bring live music into conversation with visual works of art," stated Gretchen Dietrich, Utah Museum of Fine Arts Executive Director.