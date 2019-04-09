Full slate announced for Deer Valley summer concert series
April 9, 2019
Deer Valley Resort and The State Room Presents are excited to announce the complete lineup for the 2019 Deer Valley Concert Series.
The seven-show series will offer a full range of music in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, from outlaw country rock with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, to downtempo world beats from Thievery Corporation and pop rock from Squeeze.
The full lineup for the 2019 Deer Valley Concert Series at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater includes:
• Sunday, June 30 — Michael Franti & Spearhead│Ziggy Marley
• Thursday, July 11 — Jenny Lewis
• Thursday, Aug. 8 — Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
• Sunday, Aug. 11 — Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals│Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
• Saturday, Aug. 17 — John Butler Trio+│St. Paul & The Broken Bones
• Friday, Aug. 23 — Thievery Corporation
• Saturday, Sept. 7 — Squeeze with special guest X
Tickets for all shows will be on sale to the public Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. MST and are available for purchase at deervalleyconcertseries.com.
