Fun and games will help fund Huntsman Cancer Institute research

Pink Park City, a fundraiser partnership between Park City Mountain and the Huntsman Cancer Institute and Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday, March 24, at Park City Mountain. For information and to register, visit Pinkparkcity.com.

Park City Mountain and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation invite winter-sports enthusiasts to enjoy the skiing and boarding in the pink during its first collaborative fundraiser on Saturday, March 24.

Pink Park City has been set aside for people to enjoy the slopes and resort while raising money for cancer research.

Registration is $35, and people can start checking in at 8:30 a.m. Registration can be done by visiting http://www.pinkparkcity.com.

Jen Murano, the Huntsman Cancer Foundation's director of events who coordinated the event, is looking forward to the fun and games, spread out among various lodges

“This is a great way to support and honor people who have been diagnosed or lost to cancer...”Jen Murano,Huntsman CancerFoundation’ Recommended Stories For You

Sponsors include Diamonds Direct and the Swing for Life Foundation.

Diamonds Direct, who was one of the first sponsors to jump on board, will be at the Red Pine Lodge, Murano said.

"They'll have a DJ spinning some music, and they will sell some bracelets," she said. "People can pay $100 for a bracelet, and one of the bracelets is valued at $5,000. Diamonds Direct will announce the winner of that bracelet towards the end of the day."

The only guideline for the costume contest is that the outfits have to be pink.

"That's the theme," Murano said. "I have some pink fur boots, but we encourage people to dress up in pink for the contest."

This is where Swing for Life Foundation comes in.

"They will be on hand to sell pink merchandise to those who don't have any pink getups," Murano said. "People can grab a pink wig or vest and wear those while they ski."

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation is also working with the team behind Bubly, a new drink from Pepsi during the event. Drink samples and a photo booth will be provided by Pepsi. Canyons Village at Park City Mountain will also host an Anheuser-Busch beer garden, swag from Dick's Sporting Goods alongside games and activities.

In addition, the day will offer opportunities for people to name ski trails after loved ones who have passed on or have been diagnosed with cancer.

"People can raise money to name the run," Murano said. "It brings it back to the cause, but also just a fun day to ski."

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation hosts more than 125,000 patient visits each year, and it also employs more than 170 research teams who study all types of cancer, Murano said.

More than 1,688,780 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States, and of those, 10,990 new cases are expected in Utah, according to statistics provided by Murano.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death behind heart disease, in Utah and the U.S., and more than 600,000 Americans died from cancer in 2017," she said.

Vail Resorts will donate the Park City Mountain ski runs and it's facilities to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation for the day, Murano said.

"That way, 100 percent of the money raised from the sales will be given back to Huntsman Cancer Foundation for research," she said. "Also, since the foundation is covered by the Huntsman family, none of the money raised during the event will be used for overhead or expenses."

Pink Park City's goal is to raise $50,000, Murano said.

"The money will include donations and sponsorships," she said. "This is a great way to support and honor people who have been diagnosed or lost to cancer."

Pink Park City was inspired by an existing program called Pink Vail that has been held annually in Vail, Colorado for the past six years, said Whitney Ryan, Park City Mountain's brand experience manager.

"Pink Vail kicked off in 2012 as a partnership between Vail Mountain and Vail Health and their Shaw Cancer Center," Ryan said during an email interview with The Park Record. "It has grown to more than 3,000 participants who raise more than $800,000, and we are excited to bring this same impact to Park City Mountain in partnership with the Huntsman Cancer Institute."

The idea was brought to the Huntsman Cancer Institute by local community members who attended Pink Vail.

"After receiving the blessing by the Shaw Cancer Center and Vail Health, we were approached last spring by a small group of women, which included the Huntsman Cancer Institute, interested in bringing a similar event to Park City," Ryan said. "For our team, this means more than just being involved in the day," Ryan said. Cancer impacts everyone in some way. If we can support long-term cancer research by hosting this event and encouraging the community of Park City skiers and riders to participate, we are helping make a difference."

