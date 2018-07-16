Fundraiser encourages Nuzzles and Co. supporters to have a ball

Nuzzles and Co.’s Nuzzles Ball will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at Park City Mountain’s Waldorf Astoria. For information and registration, visit https://nuzzlesandco.org/gala .

Each year, Nuzzles and Co. rescues an average of 2,000 dogs and cats from starvation, injury and death, says the nonprofit's president, Kathleen Weron.

"We are committed to keep Summit County animals shelter no kill, and we make sure all the kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need medical care from that shelter have (a) safe haven with us," Weron said. "Once we've met that priority, we then save animals from around the state."

It takes money to do continue these rescue operations, so Nuzzles and Co. hosts the annual Nuzzles Ball, the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year. This year, the ball will be held Saturday, July 21, at Waldorf Astoria.

"It will be outside and poolside," Weron said. "In addition to enjoying drinks and a wonderful dinner and hors d'oeuvres created by the Waldorf chefs, we want to have some fun."

The fun will include a snuggle lounge with puppies.

"We will bring in some fluffy puppies that will be on the grass waiting to be cuddled and loved," Weron said. "People come all dressed up and play with the puppies. And we will also offer some of our rescued dogs for adoption."

The evening will include a silent auction featuring original art, jewelry, photography and experiences donated by benefactors in Park City and Salt Lake City.

There will also be a live auction, Weron said.

"One of the items will be a 10-day, 10-night stay in a luxury home in the Paihia area of New Zealand," she said. "The donor has offered the home, which is a stone's throw from the beach, during December and January, which will be summer in New Zealand."

Other live auction items include a heli-ski adventure and a chance to be a TV talk show host on KTVX's Good Things Utah.

The highlight of the evening will be an opportunity drawing for a trip to Waikoloa Village, Hawaii, that is underwritten by Mark Miller Subaru and the Digital Financial Group.

"The package features first-class airfare, a weeklong stay in a three-bedroom condominium on The King's Land golf course and $1,000 to use on an island excursion of your choice," Weron said.

Weron said people don't have to be present to participate in the auctions and opportunity drawing.

People browse the items and participate online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/7zz.

Nuzzles and Co. will also offer sponsorships for its rescue and spay/neuter clinic missions on the Ute and Navajo reservations, Weron said.

"People who feel passionately about our mission to reduce the number of animals that suffer and die on these reservations can sponsor a trip, and join us on that trip and be part of the rescue," she said. "These trips are very hands on, and they will work with the shelter and rescue the animals."

While the reservation rescues are hard work, they are very rewarding, according to Weron.

"It's something amazing about being able to pick up an injured animal or a litter of puppies that have been abandoned, and then see them bathed and fixed up and finding a forever home," she said.

In addition to the reservation rescue sponsorships, the evening will include a "paddle up for medical funds" program.

"The money we raise from that will purchase new medical equipment," Weron said. "We often receive phone calls from city and county shelters from across the state, including our own in Summit County, where animals have medical needs that are beyond what the shelters can provide. So we will go and rescue these animals."