Fundraiser mixes in a little bit of Red with White and the Snow

The National Ability Center knows how to throw a party.

For the past 14 years, the nonprofit that has hosted Red, White and Snow, a weekend of wine, food and fun that raises money for its programs that "empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs," said CEO Gail Barille.

"The growth of this event has matched the growth of our organization and programs," Barille said. "We needed this growth so we can continue to say yes to families and individuals who are in needs of our services."

The National Ability Center offers an array of equestrian, adventure, sports and recreation program for individuals and families of people who are on the autism spectrum, war veterans, aging and more, Barille said.

“It takes $7.2 million to run our programs each year...”Gail Barille,National Ability Center CEO Recommended Stories For You

"Red, White and Snow raises 20 percent of our annual budget, and it takes $7.2 million to run our programs each year," she said. "It's important that we ask for support, because we pass that back to what we do with our mission."

The National Ability Center served 6,600 people in 37,000 different lessons, according to Barille.

"Those were direct services, and we also do training and education in other initiatives to grow what we call the Adaptive Nation," she said. "We live in a community that is focused on inclusion and are excited to recognize there are abilities within each of us. If we can bring those unique abilities together, we have a stronger community, state, nation and world."

Red, White and Snow kicks off Thursday, March 1, with Uncorked, a night of wine and food at Stein Eriksen Lodge.

"This year we will offer tastings of more than 30 vintners' favorite wines and hors d'oeuvres, complemented by live music," Barille said. "It's a great opportunity to have some amazing wines and wonderful food. We still have limited tickets for that event."

Other events will include vintner dinners and Wine on the Mountain, an apres tasting and lunch at Deer Valley.

There are 30 vintners who will participate in Red, White and Snow this year.

"Every year we are lucky to thank our supporters, and select an honorary vintner," Barille said. "This year we have selected winemaker Hamilton Nicholson from Kelham Vineyards in Napa Valley as our honorary vintner."

This year's honorary chef is Seth Adams, owner and executive chef or Riverhorse on Main.

"Seth and his wife, Casey, have been such great supporters of the National Ability Center" Barille said.

In addition, the National Ability Center selects an honorary artist for Red, White and Snow.

The event's honorary artist is Karl Soderlund. Karl has been an artist his entire life and is well known for his portraits, seascapes and landscapes. Karl's numerous accomplishments are evident; You can find his work hanging in over 250 public and private collections, including Interpublic Companies, Merrill Lynch, PepsiCo and the Heisman Trophy portrait collection.

"His art is very interesting and will appeal to the local residents in Park City," Barille said.

The Red, White and Snow events not only help raise money, but also raise awareness of the National Ability Center's programs.

"We can share the impact that this one event has on what we do 365 days a year," Barille said.

The weekend will conclude on Saturday with the Red, White and Snow's black-tie gala dinner and auction, hosted by Matthew Fox, that will start at 5:30 p.m. at Montage Deer Valley.

"The night's honorary host of the Gala Dinner is Greg Golding, Red, White and Snow committee chairman and former National Ability Center board member," Barille said. "We are thankful to be able to celebrate him for his dedication."

Not only will there be certified sommeliers seated at each table, the night will also include a silent auction and an opportunity drawing.

"Our silent auction is incredible," Barille said.

Items range from a seven-night stay at Casa de Sophia in Manzanillo, Mexico, to a one-week stay in an ocean condo on Kaanapali Beach in Maui to guided fishing trips provided by Jans Mountain Recreation Experts to a private dinner at Riverhorse on Main and fine art by local artists.

The opportunity drawing's grand prize is a food and wine trip to Spain.

"The cool thing is people don't have to attend the gala to register for the auction and drawing," Barille said. "They register online from anywhere in the world, and they can also purchase opportunity drawing tickets online as well."

Immediately following the gala will be the after party from 9:30-11:30 p.m. The event will feature dancing to the mixes of DJ Dolph, specialty cocktails and desserts.

"We are thankful to the Montage for seven years of partnership, and they have worked with us this year to do the after party in the Vista Lounge," Barille said. "The tickets price is lower than our gala ticket prices, but anyone who buys gala tickets will be admitted to the after party for free."

This year's Red, White and Snow is special because 2018 is a Winter Olympic year.

"We have Paralympic athletes train with the National Ability Center and they represent many different countries," Barille said. "We're really thankful that we're going to celebrate the Paralympic movement, especially because the Paralympics will start on March 9, just a few days after Red, White and Snow."

The National Ability's Red, White and Snow fundraiser will be held from Thursday to Saturday, March 1-3, in various venues in Park City. To register for any of the events, visit http://www.redwhiteandsnow.org.