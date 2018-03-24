Fundraiser will ‘Celebrate JC’ in her battle with cancer

Park City sports masseuse Julie Chamberlain's life turned upside down last November.

That's when Chamberlain, who is known as "JC" to her friends, was officially diagnosed with stage three multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

Chamberlain is known for her high energy, so people took notice and tried to contact her when she "went off the grid" after her cancer diagnoses, Chamberlain said.

"I quit doing massages, and I have barely worked since July when the pain started," she said. "I remember texting one of my massage clients and saying 'my tears are going all the way down to my toes' because I have lesions in my bone marrow."

"It took a long time for me to get my brain wrapped around the fact that I had cancer," Julie Chamberlain,owner of Park CitySport Massage

The diagnosis came after multiple trips to the emergency room, and hospital stays that started on July 21, of last year.

"It took a long time for me to get my brain wrapped around the fact that I had cancer," Chamberlain said. "I had 80 percent myeloma cells. On the scale of one to 10 I was at 8.5 for how life threatening the disease was to me."

Chamberlain is currently undergoing treatment at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, and doctors expect a high chance for remission. But that doesn't mean the bills will go away.

To cover expenses of her multiple hospitalizations, rounds of chemotherapy and an upcoming bone marrow transplant, Chamberlain and her friends will host the "Celebrate JC Concert," a fundraiser from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at the Elks Lodge, 550 Main St. Admission is a $20 donation.

The evening will feature a silent auction, an opportunity drawing, wine, beer, food and family-friendly games.

The highlight of the event will be live music by Bruce Christenson's Bruce Music Duo and Marty Morrison of Small House Strings, Lori Beiler and Jeff Coleman. Also, Jorn Kraegle will join Bruce and Marty during the final jam.

Christenson, who has known Chamberlain for years, said Park City is a great community to hold a fundraiser because of residents' generosity, and he wants the fundraiser to succeed.

"I hope people come down to Main Street and have some fun," he said. "We would love to see people rally and get this done."

Auction and drawing items include skis from Christy Sports and JANS Mountain Outfitters, Deer Valley and Snowbird resort lift passes, brunch at Stein Eriksen, a membership to Park City Gun Club and stays at

The goal is to raise $20,000.

Cash, checks and credit-card payments will be accepted at the event and. should be written out to Julie Chamberlain, with the word "Fundraiser" written in the memo.

The fundraiser is also accepting item donations for the drawing and auction. Donors can call 712-330-8522 or email patroldiva@yahoo.com.

Those who can't make the event will also have opportunities to donate, Chamberlain said.

Checks can be mailed to Mountain West Bank, P.O. Box 683610, Park City, UT 84068.

"People can make the checks out to Julie Chamberlain, and write Fundraiser Donation Account in the memo line," Chamberlain said. "I have a created a special account for donations."

Other donations can be made by visiting http://www.gofundme.com/jcs-healing-journey.

Chamberlain has lived in Park City for 36 years and started Park City Sports Massage 27 years ago because, and it was inspired by her long-time involvement in the ski and sports industry, she said.

Chamberlain's accolades include the honor of competing in the World Championships for Synchronized Skiing at Vail, Colorado as a member of the Deer Valley DV8s in 1999, and competing on the Peek n' Peak Race Team at the prestigious First Empire State Game at Lake Placid following the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

She has also been a PSIA Level II ski instructor in alpine and Telemark at Park City Mountain, Deer Valley and Snowbird resorts. She also served as a United States Ski and Snowboard Association racing coach, where she also coached the Park City Farm Team for 13 years.

Chamberlain is also involved with Mountain Life Church, according to de Vines' statement.

Her community service includes becoming a member of the Crisis Response Team and certification with Green Cross, a disaster relief support agency, as well as embarking on a mission trip to Africa through Bridges of Hope, a nonprofit that creates long-term, self-sustaining solutions for impoverished areas in South Africa, event chairperson Denise de Vines said in a statement.