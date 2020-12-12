Gaia on Main, new to Park City, is a holistic art gallery

Koral Zeytoni, co-owner of Gaia on Main, stands among Dorit Schwartz' crystal and wood sculptures. Gaia on Main, located at 314 Main St., is a new addition to Park City's art gallery community.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

A new Park City art gallery is designed to touch patrons on the inside as well as the outside.

Gaia on Main, which opened recently at 314 Main St., showcases crystal and reclaimed exotic wood sculptures by Dorit Schwartz, and also offers an array of skin care products, said owner Koral Zeytoni.

“The crystals take care of the auras inside beauty, and the lotions and other things take care of your outside,” said Zeytoni, who co-owns the gallery with Isaac Kurtz. “Our goal is to introduce ourselves to Park City and make it possible for everybody to have our art in their homes.”

Zeytoni and Kurtz connected with Schwartz while they were looking for artists to represent.

“We first thought about opening a pop-up store that would present different artists and art every time,” Zeytoni said. “He showed me a video that had this beautiful piece of crystal and wood, and I stopped him and said, ‘I want this. Of all the things I have seen in this video, I want this.’”

Kurtz tracked down Schwartz, who studied fine arts at the Wizo Art School in Tel Aviv, Israel, and she agreed to meet them in her Las Vegas studio, where she has been the resident artist for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 2008.

The connection was immediate, according to Zeytoni.

“First of all, we are also both Israelis, so it felt like it was meant to be,” she said. “Then Dorit told us that her husband had come to Utah the week before our visit, and said she needed to open something in Park City.”

Dorit Schwartz utilizes crystals and repurposed wood from around the world to create her sculptures that are on exhibit at Gaia on Main.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Zeytoni and Schwartz also connected through the natural elements of the sculptures.

“During COVID nature was the only thing that kept me sane, because I would take my dogs to the mountains and touch the leaves and trees,” said Zeytoni, who has lived in Park City for three years. “When I saw Dorit’s art, I saw that every piece is made from nature. She uses only natural objects — crystals and reclaimed exotic wood. And she keeps the crystals in their natural shapes and collects wood from all around the world.”

Schwartz explains her creative process in her artist statement.

“My creative process represents my deep appreciation for the organic beauty found in nature, Schwartz says. “Not only do I showcase the materials’ natural value, I also create new forms of art by fusing together parts that enhance each other’s beauty.”

After meeting Schwartz, Zeytoni and Kurtz decided to open up a permanent gallery, but they wanted it to look and feel different than other galleries.

“We feel like a gallery should look like an art collection and not a gift shop, so it is very clean and doesn’t have too many pieces of art,” Zeytoni said. “We wanted to make sure every piece we have will make an impression. We want people to see these pieces and say, ‘Wow.’”

Zeytoni recruited her cousin, Shachar Zitony, to design the gallery.

“Shachar is an architect in Israel, and the reason she spells her last name differently than me is because our parents spell all of our names differently in English,” Zeytoni said with a laugh.

The cousins worked with Schwartz, who has works on display at the Discovery Children’s Museum and the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, to make Gaia on Main, as Zeytoni says, “into something strong, amazing and spiritual.”

“We want people to come in to feel and absorb the energy, and touch the art,” Zeytoni said. “We want people to learn the healing attributes of the crystals, but we also want people to see the different layers of the wood that show how many years the wood was in the forest untouched by human hands.”

Sculptor Dorit Schwartz says her works represents her deep appreciation for the organic beauty found in nature.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Zeytoni is looking forward to meeting new clients through the gallery.

“We are planning to represent more artists in the future, but we will still keep things in their natural materials,” she said. “That’s the whole idea of Gaia, which means ‘Mother Earth.’”