Gallery MAR celebrates creative women

Nina Tichava’s mixed media work, “Among the Yellow Foliage,” is one of the pieces in what she describes “abstract botanicals” creations. Tichava and the work will be at Gallery MAR on July 29 during the Last Friday Gallery Stroll.

Courtesy of Gallery MAR

Gallery MAR will host a weekend focusing on creative women, including a two-artist exhibit and a pop-up fashion boutique.

The “Movement Patterns” exhibit by Shawna Moore and Nina Tichava, will kick off the weekend during the free Park City Gallery Association’s Last Friday Gallery Stroll from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Moore, who hails from Montana, is a renowned encaustic artist whose works play with light, color and texture, while Tichava, who calls New Mexico home, creates “abstract botanicals” through mixed media, Gallery MAR owner Maren Mulllin said.

“Shawna and Nina are two fabulous women in and of themselves,” she said. “And they will both be in attendance.”

There’s always that talk about going from office to cocktails, but moms really are going from office to the ballpark and a date with their husbands…” Morgan Hutchinson, Buru founder and CEO

The weekend will continue when Gallery MAR makes way for Buru, an online designer clothing shop that caters to women and new mothers, and its founder and CEO Morgan Hutchinson from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“People can come in and meet Morgan and be styled by her,” she said. “We’ll have dressing areas and lots of space for women to hang out in the art lounge downstairs.”

Hutchinson, a mother of three, conceived Buru after the birth of her first child, Olive, nine years ago.

“I became a mom, and felt like there was a shift in my wardrobe,” she said. “It wasn’t necessarily in style, but I needed pockets. I needed things to be washable. I needed an elastic waist because my body was evolving.”

Morgan Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Buru, an online designer clothing shop that caters to women and new mothers, will present a pop-up boutique Saturday and Sunday at Gallery MAR.

Courtesy of Morgan Hutchinson

Hutchinson also needed the clothes to be nursing friendly, hence her company’s name Buru.

“Buru means to breastfeed in Mandarin,” she said. “We lived in Beijing for four years and returned to the states three weeks before Olive was born. So I wanted to honor the years that I learned the language, motherhood vibe, transitions of life and body, and all things that come with it.”

As Hutchinson and her husband Brett started working on the company, they discovered it would be more effective to meet clients face-to-face.

“We bought a Mercedes Sprinter Van and upfitted it with a little store inside, and started to do little pop-ups in our friends’ homes and stores,” she said.

Buru’s pop-up demand has grown to the point that Hutchinson has individual buses stationed in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and at company headquarters in Los Angeles.

“In the summer we travel 8 to 10 weeks as a family, stopping at the places we want to visit, including Park City,” she said. “We create amazing relationships with customers and stores through these pop-ups. So it’s a mix of work and fun.”

Hutchinson first met Mullin a few years ago when Buru hosted a pop-up during the Sundance Film Festival.

“Since then Buru has done some other collaborations with Gallery MAR,” Hutchinson said. “I believe this is the third time we are popping up at Gallery MAR.”

“Wind Line,” an ecaustic work by Shawna Moore, will be among the pieces showcased in the “Movement Patterns” exhibit that opens Friday at Gallery MAR.

Courtesy of Gallery MAR

The last time Buru was at the gallery was during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that year, Buru provided some lucite handbags that Gallery MAR adorned with original art for an online auction that raised money for the Park City Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund, which was designed to help local nonprofits keep afloat during uncertain times.

“At the beginning of COVID, Morgan had done something similar with an artist in North Carolina,” Mullin said. “I asked if she could get some of the bags for us. Supply chain-issues were ramping up, but she was able to get the bags for us.”

Although Buru’s focus is clothing and accessories, its partnership with Gallery MAR runs more than thread deep, according to Hutchinson.

“Maren and I, as female entrepreneurs, have that like-minded spirit of trying new things, and we found our clients are the same people,” she said. “So it’s been fun to work with Maren on these pop-ups.”

While Hutchinson has always been drawn to fabrics, she majored in interior design but didn’t like practicing it.

“I liked the design part of it, but I’m very textile driven and have always loved clothes,” she said. “And when we lived in China, I worked as a stylist.”

Buru currently produces 50% of its goods in China and the other 50% in its micro-factory in Los Angeles, where it carries out a full production with in-house pattern makers, sample makers and cutters, Hutchinson said.

“Domestic manufacturing has always been something in my heart,” she said. “When we started, it was a challenge for us to find someone who could help us produce in the industry, because so many factories were closing and people were getting laid off.”

Hutchinson solved the problem after a friend and consultant suggested she buy her own machines and hire people who had been laid off.

“So, we started with two machines, and now we have 30 full-time sewers, who are paid a living wage,” she said. “I feel like there are so many talented people here, and it’s kind of a dying art to watch a piece of clothing being put together as a masterpiece.”

Buru encapsulates the artisan aspect of creating clothing that is the polar opposite of mass-produced “fast fashion.” Hutchinson said.

“It takes 27 pieces to put together one of our blazers,” she said. “Unfortunately, fast-fashion has made it seem like creating quality clothing is less difficult to make.”

Buru also creates its products through “responsible manufacturing” by using deadstock fabric, which is leftover fabric that can’t be used for its original purpose, Hutchinson said.

“We also use vintage buttons and trims, anything we can do that will not add waste to the domestic production side of what we do,” she said. “That has given us an amazing sense of control that allows us to cut-to-order of smaller batches, so we‘re not sitting on a bunch of inventory. We want to do everything we can to be better in an industry that tends to be pretty wasteful.”

Of course, the big part of Buru’s business is fitting clients with comfortable, fashionable and practical clothing, Hutchinson said.

“Even though anyone can wear our clothes, we’ve honed in on that niche of mothers, because I felt like no one was talking about them,” she said. “There’s always that talk about going from office to cocktails, but moms really are going from office to the ballpark and a date with their husbands. So they need outfits to go the whole nine yards. It was important for me to not only design the clothes, but to speak for them and lean into them.”

Unlike other pop-ups that rely on ordering and shipping, Buru customers will likely be able to find what they are looking for on-site.

“Even if we don’t have someone’s size in the color they want, we can always fit them in something similar and then ship them what they were looking for,” Hutchinson said.

Supporting fellow female entrepreneurs such as Hutchinson is something that is close to Mullin’s heart.

“It’s a win-win when we can support each other, and when we can support and lift each other up, it’s not only better for us, but for the children that we’re bringing into the world, too,” she said. “Morgan is a mom who has found this incredible balance, and she is showing her kids what it’s like to be a full-time working mom. I feel like we’re in a generation where women are finally supporting other women, and standing up for each other.”