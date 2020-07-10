Gallery MAR draws up an auction to benefit artists and the Park City Community Foundation

Gallery MAR will host an online auction from noon on Saturday, July 11, through 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, to raise money for its artists and the Park City Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund that benefits local nonprofits who have been impacted by COVID-19. Auction items are handbags that contain canvas clutches adorned with original works created by Gallery MAR artists, such as James Penfield’s acrylic work “Owl in Gold.”

What: Gallery MAR online auction to benefit the Park City Community Foundation When: Noon on Saturday, July 11, through10 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 Where: auctions.gallerymar.com Web: gallerymar.com Gallery MAR auction participating artists, titles and mediums Katrina Berg; “‘S Wonderful” oil paint Matt Flint; “The Peacock” oil paint Jylian Gustin; “The Ladybug” quiltwork and acrylic Glen Hawkins; “Pride Skull” oil paint Jon Julien; “Nature Always Wears the Colors of the Spirit” mixed media collage and acrylic Bridgette Meinhold; “Starlight” hand dyed an embroidered Aaron Memmot; “Lipstick Lineup” oil painting Shawna Moore; “Sea View” mixed media with bonus collage on paper Pamela Murphy; “Freshest Pick” oil paint R. Nelson Parris; “HOTNSPICY” spray paint and acrylic James Penfield; “Owl in Gold” acrylic Ron Russon; “Two Views - Bison” oil paint Nina Tichava; “Sunset in Chevrons” acrylic Laura Wait; “Along the Line” mixed media collage and acrylic Sarah Winkler; “Desert Dreamer” acrylic

Gallery MAR owner Maren Mullin knew the artists she represents would be hit hard when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down local businesses and art galleries in Park City.

She also knew that the Park City Community Foundation would need some help raising money for its Community Response Fund that was established to help local nonprofits keep afloat during this uncertain time. The foundation has already distributed $895,000 to date.

“I was looking for something to do that would not only serve as a donation, but would spread awareness of what the Park City Community Foundation was doing with its Community Response Fund for COVID-19,” Mullin said. “They’ve given hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to nonprofits in Park City, and we wanted to do our small part, and also support my artists.”

So Mullin decided to put together an event that would benefit both her artists and the foundation in the form of an online auction at auctions.gallerymar.com that will run from noon on Saturday, July 11, through 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

The auction items are 15 lucite handbags that feature 7- by 10-inch canvas clutches that have been adorned with one-of-a-kind art by Gallery MAR artists, and the money raised will be split between the artists and the foundation, according to Mullin. (See accompanying list for the artists).

The website, designed by Bill Lee, who has been Gallery MAR’s web guru for more than 12 years, features images of the clutches, as well as information about the artists and their mediums.

“You can just log on there,” Mullin said. “Once you get all set up you’re ready to rock. You can bid often and bid high.”

Mullin originally ordered the bags in March right as the novel coronavirus hit the town, but they took a while to arrive due to COVID-19, she said.

“After we received them, I mailed the clutches to my artists and asked them to do their magic,” she said. “I told them about the Park City Community Foundation and told them why we are doing this.”

The artists sent back the clutches adorned with an array of mediums including acrylic, oil, multimedia and even stitching.

“Each one of these is an original work of art,” Mullin said. “If any of these artists were to paint a piece of art this size, the art would sell for around $1,000. So we are hoping to see some good auction results. It’s a one-time opportunity.”

The biggest challenge of the project was making sure the artists finished and sent back the clutches in time for the auction, and the response from the artists was overwhelming, Mullin said.

“Several of the artists have already told me to donate their percentage of the sales to the foundation as well,” she said. “That has been such a lovely surprise.”

Mullin is happy she and her artists have this opportunity to step up and help the Park City Community Foundation.

“I think so often nonprofits have the best ideas, but sometimes they need someone, a group, to guide them and help them connect with the community,” she said. “The Park City Community Foundation not only gives out grants, they also guide the nonprofits in town. And I’m so glad we have this overarching group that gives a leg up to our other nonprofits.”

Although Mullin and Gallery MAR have hosted special artist events and have participated in the monthly gallery strolls hosted by the Park City Gallery Association, she has especially enjoyed organizing this weekend’s online auction.

“I think I’m the most excited I’ve ever been about this project,” she said. “Maybe we’ll use this auction website for other events for nonprofits later.”