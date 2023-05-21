Gallery MAR toasts its 15th anniversary with a ‘15 x 15’ exhibition￼

Gallery MAR Owner Maren Mullin is ready to celebrate her gallery’s 15th anniversary with the “15 x 15” exhibition that will open on May 26. Nearly 30 artists, some who joined the gallery that first year in 2007, will show works that measure 15 inches by 15 inches to tie into the anniversary theme.

Gallery MAR will celebrate its crystal anniversary in style.

On Friday, May 26, the gallery, located at 436 Main St., commemorates 15 years and opens its “15×15” exhibition, which features 30 artists who have created works that measure 15 inches by 15 inches. The show is focused on the artists and what they have done for the gallery throughout the years, said owner Maren Mullin.

“We really are a blank space with white walls that show off the incredible talents of our artists,” she said. “So many of our artists have been with us from the very beginning. They really took a chance with the gallery and a young woman who had a lot of spunk but wasn’t quite sure what she was doing.”

The exhibition also gives art lovers, who don’t have a lot of space on their walls, a chance to start collecting works from Gallery MAR artists, Mullin said.

“One of the things we love about doing an exhibition like this is that it gives everyone a taste of our artists, and this is a great opportunity to find works in small, collectable sizes,” she said. “This also seemed like a fun idea to show off a variety of our artists’ styles and media, but also have a cohesion and directive. Sometimes it’s fun to give artists enough of a boundary to play within.”

Several of the Gallery MAR artists will be in attendance and available to answer questions or talk about their craft, Mullin said.

“We’ll also have live music performed by one of our favorite local musicians, Angie Petty ,” she said. “We will also have delicious food offerings from Savoury Kitchen . They opened up their business just about the same time I did. And we’ve been using them for nearly 15 years.”

The exhibition is scheduled to run through Friday, June 9, and will include works from some of Gallery MAR’s first artists, including oil painters Fred Calleri and Mary Scrimgeour, Mullin said. (See accompanying box for a partial list of participating artists)

Fred Calleri’s unique charm comes out in his oil painting “Fun Spun Sugar,” which is part of Gallery MAR’s 15th anniversary exhibition, “15 x 15” that opens May 26. Calleri is one of the first artists ever represented by Gallery MAR.

“When I first started working with Fred, he was living in Flagstaff, Arizona, and mostly doing commercial art,” she said. “But through the success of the gallery, he has grown and been a full-time painter for 12 or 13 years without having to do commercial art. He is a gallery favorite and one that people come in year after year to look for.”

Mullin always remembers Calleri’s enthusiasm during that first phone call back in 2007.

“He was so excited to be in a new gallery, and it was such a great first answer, for me,” she said. “It uplifted me and gave me confidence to reach out to more artists. I’m very grateful to him.”

Like Calleri, Scrimgeour’s passion for her craft delighted Mullin.

“Mary delivered artwork to the gallery before we even painted the walls,” she said. “She was coming through town on her way to California. I think I had called her a month earlier, and she had put together a beautiful body of work.”

Scrimgeour’s collection was smaller, because Gallery MAR, back then, was located in a more compact space at the Galleria Mall, 580 Main St.

“I still remember meeting her and taking Mary to lunch, and her energy and optimism was so infectious,” Mullin said. “She was one of our first sales, and we’ve shown her ever since, because we continue to be delighted by her work.”

The oil painting “Monks Canoeing” by Mary Scrimgeour showcases the artist’s passion for her work, according to Maren Mullin, Gallery MAR owner. Scrimgeour became a Gallery MAR artist before Mullin had time to paint her gallery’s walls.

The piece Scrimgeour created for the 15th anniversary exhibit is of monks canoeing, according to Mullin.

“Mary has done a whole series of monks skiing and ice skating, and they are as delightful as you can imagine,” she said.

A couple of artists who came on board with Gallery MAR in the early days include Shawna Moore and Matt Flint, who respectively work with encaustics and mixed media, Mulli said.

“I actually have a two-person show with them at the end of June, so things are coming full circle,” she said.

One of Gallery MAR’s newer artists, figurative acrylic painter James Wolanin, will also join the celebration, Mullin said.

“He’s out of New Jersey, and he started painting for us this past fall,” she said. “We started with a series of winter skier scenes, and they all have this idyllic mid-century feel.”

For the exhibit, Wolanin painted a lake swimmer wearing a yellow bathing cap.

“It’s like a slice of lemon meringue pie,” Mullin said. “It’s a very delicious painting.”

Throughout the years, Mullin has honed her craft of selecting artists for the gallery, but says she is still searching for the perfect process.

“If I knew more about the answer to that question, I think I’d be more successful,” she said with a laugh. “So much of what I do is making a guess based on a hunch, based on passion.”

Still, Mullin believes in the artists and works that are represented by Gallery MAR.

“The work has to coexist together, and each artist has to uplift the others and not compete,” she said. “It’s a constant dance of bringing in new artists while still holding reverence for some of the masters we’ve had during the entire life of the gallery.”

The vibrant acrylic work “Lake Swimming,” by James Wolanin, will be one of the works showcased during Gallery MAR’s “15 x 15” exhibition that commemorates the gallery’s 15th anniversary. Wolanin joined the Gallery MAR roster last fall.

Mullin’s personal collaboration with her artists is another aspect that sets Gallery MAR apart from other gallery owners.

“I’m very particular about each piece that comes in from our artists, and the collection of work they do,” she said. “I curate everything. While that’s more time consuming, it allows a dialogue between myself and the artists, based on the experiences we have in the gallery and the reception of these works by our collectors and guests.”

Mullin is also a client of her artists.

“I have many of their works in my own home, because their artwork is something I also appreciate and want to collect,” she said. “Essentially the artists are my co-workers. And some of these delightful people who have incredibly expansive minds make great friends. There is so much wisdom to learn from them, and there is so much joy to be had with them.”

In addition to the friendships Mullin has forged with the artists, she also puts full trust in her gallery staff.

“They are in the gallery as much as I am, and they are having the same kinds of experiences with the artwork and artists that I do,” she said. “They are very well trained and personable, and know what they are doing.”

In 2012, after spending nearly four years at the Galleria Mall, Gallery MAR moved into its current space at 436 Main St. Throughout the years, Mullin and her staff have not only expanded the gallery’s roster, but also expanded its reach through different community partnerships.

One of those long standing associations is with Park City Gardens that facilitates the annual Plein Air in the Gardens, where the public can watch and interact with up 30 invited artists who set up their easels and canvases throughout the outdoor nursery.

During the coronavirus pandemic that shut businesses and art galleries down, Gallery MAR put together an online auction that helped raise money for its artists, and also for the Park City Community Foundation ‘s Community Response Fund that was established to help keep local nonprofits afloat during that uncertain time.

“Partnerships are a really important part of what we do,” Mullin said. “I love it when partnerships embrace a nonprofit or up-and-coming artists.”

Gallery MAR, owned by Maren Mullin, moved to its current space at 436 Main Street from its previous spot at the Galleria Mall, 580 Main St., in 2012. The gallery is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Owning an art gallery wasn’t Mullin’s first career choice, but she knew she wanted to run her own business.

“My original goal was to have a career in fashion, and then I started working with Susan Meyer at Meyer Gallery when I first moved to Park City,” she said. “That’s when I absolutely fell in love with the art world. It felt like all the things I had learned and practiced in my life all came together into one practice.”

Looking back on the past 15 years, Mullin said she is surprised at how fast time has elapsed.

“I feel like we were just celebrating the 10th anniversary,” she said. “Life certainly travels quickly, and as I have gone through it, every year goes by faster.”

Mullin said Gallery MAR may not have lasted throughout the years if it weren’t for the support of the Park City and art-loving community.

“Most small businesses fail within the first few years, so when we hear people tell us they’ve heard about the gallery from a collector or were referred to the gallery from a friend, we can’t help but be so grateful. We feel so lucky we are where we are.”