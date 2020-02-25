Gallery MAR’s Artist Lounge forges connections with the community

Gallery MAR is expanding not only its space, but its reach into the community.

The Main Street art gallery, which was established by owner Maren Mullin in 2008, recently opened a lower level known as the Art Lounge at Gallery MAR.

“We are using it as an extension of the gallery, but also as a relaxing and comfortable lounge area for our clients and collectors,” she said. “We are also co-working with friends of the gallery to hold events there.”

In addition to hosting a supper club through a partnership with Joe Saladyga of Savory Kitchen, Mullin hosts free Artist Talks presented by her gallery’s artists.

The next Artist Talk will be with Matt Flint, who is opening a show called “Forward Echo” on Friday during the Park City Gallery Association’s monthly Gallery Stroll at Gallery MAR. (See accompanying story).

Flint’s presentation, which will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, will expand on his career and his new exhibit.

“I’ve always been so connected with our community, and giving back is really important to our mission at the gallery,” Mullin said. “So to have a space we can host more events and community players helps expand our vision.”

The Art Lounge space was formerly used as the Park City Institute’s Mega Genius I.Q. H.Q. tutoring center, according to Mullin.

“They weren’t using it, so my landlord reached out to us to see if we wanted to utilize it,” she said. “I gave an enthusiastic, ‘Yes!’”

Gallery MAR took over the nearly 2,000 square-foot space in November.

“It’s a cozy little space,” Mullin said. “We repainted it. We added lighting and partnered with Barclay Butera Design and put in some furniture.”

The new area, which almost doubles Gallery MAR’s total space, adds an “ease” to Mullin’s business.

“Not only do I have more space for storage, I also have more space for wrapping, shipping and receiving,” she said. “It also allows my staff to have a relaxing space as well.”

Mullin is currently seeking people who would run the Art Lounge desks during business hours Monday through Friday.

“If anyone is interested in working even just one day a week, we would love to hear from them,” she said.

People interested in the position can contact the gallery by calling 435-649-3001 or emailing info@gallerymar.com.

“The space is accessible from Swede Alley, and we have it open when we have someone staffed at the lower level,” Mullin said. “That’s why we’re looking for additional staff so we can keep it open more often, especially because there is free parking at the China Bridge parking garage up until 6 p.m. Otherwise it’s locked up and safe.”