Geologist’s presentation delves into Park City’s pre-history

Park City Museum’s mission is to promote and preserve the town’s history, including what happened millions of years in the past.

On Tuesday, geologist and Parkite Sherie Harding will present “Park City’s Geological Story” at the Park City Museum’s Education and Collections Center.

“Sherie will tell us about the volcanoes that erupted and produced the different rocks that are found in the area,” said Diane Knispel, Park City Museum’s director of education. “This lecture is relevant because it covers the process where silver formed, and because of our mining history, it kind of shows us how this whole town got started.”

The sold-out lecture, which was offered to museum members on an RSVP basis, will be videotaped and accessible online at parkcityhistory.org, Knispel said.

“The reason why we took RSVPs is because we’re concerned about COVID-19 social-distancing,” Knispel said. “There isn’t a lot of space at the education center, so we wanted to make sure we only have between 10 and 20 people in the room at any given time. We want everyone to be safe and healthy.”

The posted lectures also serve museum and community members who are required to stay at home due to the coronavirus, she said.

“Some of them are in the at-risk groups, so we want to make sure we engage them,” she said. “Posting videos is a way for us to reach out to the community and teach them a little of our history.”

Community members who are interested in opportunities of attending future lectures can become museum members by filling out a form at the museum’s front desk or online.

Harding, who taught geology at Westminster College and Utah Valley University, served as a guide for Silver Mine Adventure, a local tour of the Ontario Mine, from 1995 to 1997, where she enjoyed the daily experience of descending 1,500 feet down the Ontario No. 3 shaft.

Prior to living in Park City, Harding worked with the Department of Energy at a geological repository for high-level nuclear waste, and worked in exploration for fossil solar energy. In addition, Harding earned a master’s degree in 1974 as a field geologist in Botswana, Africa, and completed her doctorate in geology and paleontology in 2014 at the University of Utah.

“She has given lectures for us before, and she is so engaging,” Knispel said about Harding. “We’re looking forward to what she has to say this time.”