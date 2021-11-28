Gingerbread Jimmi competition kicks off the Christmas season

A gingerbread train was one of the entries in the 11th annual Gingerbread Jimmi competition. After pivoting to a virtual event last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the contest returns to an in-person celebration on Dec. 6.

Park Record file photo

The Vince Guaraldi Trio would say, “Christmastime is here,” and local families can start celebrating the season during the 13th annual Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition.

This year’s event, which returns to an in-person party, is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Park City Library, said J.R. Holbrook, Gingerbread Jimmi creator and author of “Gingerbread Jimmi: Magical Storybook.”

“We did a Zoom competition last year because of COVID, and it was fun, but there is nothing like doing this in person,” Holbrook said. “So we are really looking forward to it.”

The Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition is a time where children ages 5-12 can create gingerbread structures that will be put on display at the Park City Library through Jan. 1. Rules and applications are available at the Park City Library, and they can also be downloaded by visiting parkcitylibrary.org.

Masks are suggested, but not required to attend the event, and all surfaces will be wiped down and sanitized, Holbrook said.

Participants can start dropping off their creations on Friday, Dec. 3, and all entries must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, in order to be judged, Holbrook said.

“We want to make sure the kids have enough time to drop their houses off so we don’t have a mad rush on the day of the competition,” he said.

Gingerbread Jimmi, from left, and author J.R. Holbrook, who created the character, sings the Gingerbread Jimmi song with Gram Littlejohn and Andrew Johnson during the 2019 Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition at the Park City Library. Holbrook is looking forward to this year’s event that is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Park Record file photo

Youth Services Librarian Katrina Kmak will receive the entries, store them in a safe place and bring them out for the judging, according to Holbrook.

This year’s judges will be Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel; Diego Zegarra, Park City Community Foundation’s vice president of equity and impact; and Jenny Hardman, host of Fox 13’s “The Place.”

“Thanks to our sponsors, we are able to award cash prizes, again this year,” Holbrook said.

The prizes will be divided as follows:

Ages 5-8

• First: $75

• Second: $50

• Third: $25

Ages 9-12

• First: $100

• Second: $75

• Third: $50

In addition to the competition itself, the event will feature opportunity drawings, a Gingerbread Jimmi story time, read by “Grandpa Ron” — Holbrook’s father — and a visit from Santa Claus.

“We do the drawings so we make sure every child who participates will get to take something home,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook is grateful his father, who is in his 80s, still wants to do the story time.

“It means a lot to me, because my dad expects to be part of the celebration,” Holbrook said. “In the early years we had Santa read the stories, but Santa, for some reason, had a hard time reading the stories. He would get nervous, and then his glasses would fog up, so he couldn’t see the words.”

Ron Holbrook, father of Gingerbread Jimmi creator J.R. Holbrook, reads the Gingerbread Jimmi story to a group of children during the 2019 Gingerbread Jimmi House Competition. The elder Holbrook will return to be part of this year’s in-person festivities.

Park Record file photo

During one story time, Santa began ad libbing and making up his own story, because he couldn’t see the pages, and the kids called him out, Holbrook said.

“The kids all knew the Gingerbread Jimmi story, and they said, ‘That’s not how the story goes, Santa,’” he said. “It was so funny, but after that we decided to have my dad read the book while Santa stood nearby.”

The change proved to work well, Holbrook said.

“My dad loves to do public speaking, and, unbeknownst to me, he would do presentations at youth homes and read the book to the younger kids,” he said. “He really gets into it, so when I first heard him read the book at the Gingerbread Jimmi competition, I was blown away.”

Holbrook is also grateful he is able to continue the event, which has become an inclusive tradition for many families.

“We have Jewish, Buddhist and Muslim families that enter these magical creations, and it just warms my heart,” he said. “I think Christmas is a time when families can be together and create memories and fun things like gingerbread houses, no matter what religion they are. And they all become part of our extended family.”