Gingerbread Jimmi is now Spaceman Jimmi

Lifeship, a space-time capsule program, contacted “Gingerbread Jimmi” creator J.R. Holbrook, in the Santa Hat, in the spring of 2021 and asked if he would be interested in sending his DNA to the moon and the International Space Station.

Park Record file photo

Gingerbread Jimmi is floating in outer space.

Lifeship , a space-time capsule program, launched its first DNA biobank of humanity to the International Space Station via the SpaceX Falcon 9 on April 27 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The biobank contained DNA from 500 plant and animal species as well as 2000 humans, including Park City resident J.R. Holbrook, the author of the children’s holiday story, “Gingerbread Jimmi Magical Storybook.”

“A year and a half ago, in Spring 2021, I got a solicitation form Lifeship, and they were looking for people – artists, athletes, scientists and families — who are interested in donating DNA to send to the moon,” Holbrook said. “And I wanted to be part of their journey.”

The DNA— saliva in Holbrook’s case— is cased in amber and sent to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where it is packaged and sent to Space X, according to Holbrook.

“In addition to asking you for the DNA, they ask you why you are excited to send your DNA to the moon,” he said. “So I wrote, ‘art is the highest form of hope, and my hope is that my artistic creations and DNA energies will forever live on and inspire mankind.’”

Holbrook also had to provide a quote and his occupation.

“So, I said ‘The purpose of life is to create and not complete or compete,’” he said. “I told them that I am the author of Gingerbread Jimmi, and since the recipe that’s in the book is his DNA, by default, he is also going to space.”

"Gingerbread Jimmi" creator J.R. Holbrook's DNA is among the DNA of 500 plants and 2,000 individuals that has been sent to the International Space Station through Lifeship, a space-time capsule program.

Photo by J. R. Holbrook

The biobank launch to the moon was supposed to be in the fall of 2021 but it was delayed, so Lifefship decided to send one to the International Space Station, in the meantime, Holbrook said.

“If all goes right, a duplicate DNA LifeShip biobank time capsule will be sent to the Moon at the end of 2022,” he said.

Holbrook is honored to have his accomplishments on record in outer space.

“As you age and move through time, you start wanting to leave an indelible mark on society with things you create as part of the human race,” he said. “My thought is, this is one way you ensure the longevity of injecting happiness into the universe. It’s been a fun and inspiring project, and it fits with our mantra that we want to inspire kids to look up and dream big.”