Glenn Beck shares his love of ‘American Heroes’

Glenn Beck, the talk-radio host and best-selling author, will be in Park City to share his other love, visual art.

Beck will be at Park City Fine Art, 558 Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, for an artist reception that will celebrate his “American Heroes; Myths and Legends” exhibit. Some of the works Beck has created for the exhibit include sports icons Jesse Owens, Lou Gehrig and Jackie Robinson, as well as other historic figures such as Amelia Earhart.

Proceeds from the art sales will benefit MercuryOne and the Nazarene Fund, Beck’s nonprofits, said Colby Larsen, Park City Fine Art owner.

“Both are Glenn’s 501c3 organizations that have rescued over 35,000 Christian refugees from being murdered in Syria, and Iraq; even around 2500 families rescued from ISIS conrol, and thats not to mention the hundreds of kids he has helped via Operation Underground Railroad; an anti-sex trafficking organization based here in Utah,” Larsen said. “Glenn and his wife have full hearts as they point their efforts to the greater purposes humanity needs. It’s really great to see all the good they do.”