Glenn Beck shares his love of ‘American Heroes’
Artist will be at Park City Fine Art
Glenn Beck, the talk-radio host and best-selling author, will be in Park City to share his other love, visual art.
Beck will be at Park City Fine Art, 558 Main St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, for an artist reception that will celebrate his “American Heroes; Myths and Legends” exhibit. Some of the works Beck has created for the exhibit include sports icons Jesse Owens, Lou Gehrig and Jackie Robinson, as well as other historic figures such as Amelia Earhart.
Proceeds from the art sales will benefit MercuryOne and the Nazarene Fund, Beck’s nonprofits, said Colby Larsen, Park City Fine Art owner.
“Both are Glenn’s 501c3 organizations that have rescued over 35,000 Christian refugees from being murdered in Syria, and Iraq; even around 2500 families rescued from ISIS conrol, and thats not to mention the hundreds of kids he has helped via Operation Underground Railroad; an anti-sex trafficking organization based here in Utah,” Larsen said. “Glenn and his wife have full hearts as they point their efforts to the greater purposes humanity needs. It’s really great to see all the good they do.”
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31
Where: Park City Fine Art, 558 Main St.
Cost: Free
To RSVP to the reception, call 435-649-3583 or email kelly@parkcityfineart.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Glenn Beck shares his love of ‘American Heroes’
Glenn Beck will share his love of art with Park City.