Glenwood Cemetery tours will introduce history lovers to Park City’s fraternal orders

The Park City Museum will host morning and afternoon Glenwood Cemetery tours on Saturday, Sept. 18. The tours will bring to life stories of historic fraternal orders that supported local miners.

Courtesy of the Park City Historical Society

The Park City Museum would like to see people step inside the Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 18.

That’s the day it will host two, hour-long historic cemetery tours, said Diane Knispel, Park City Museum education director.

The cemetery tours are designed to give attendees a glimpse of life in historic Park City, and the characters in these stories will come to life through museum volunteers who dress up and tell the stories, she said.

These specific tours were originally scheduled for last year, according to Knispel.

“We had it all planned, but postponed the tours because of COVID-19,” she said. “So we did a virtual program instead.”

The virtual program, which can be viewed on the museum’s YouTube channel, is different from what Knipsel and a group of actors, who portray and tell the stories about those who are buried in the graves, have in store for this year’s live event.

The theme this year is “Founders of Glenwood: Park City’s Fraternal Orders and How They Helped in Times of Need,” Knispel said.

“This is a way for us to get people into the cemetery and learn about the people who are buried there,” she said.

This year’s tours, appropriate for ages 10 years and older, are dedicated in memory of Bruce Erickson, who died Jan. 17 at the age of 68, according to Knispel.

“He was president and committee chair of the Glenwood Cemetery for years, and one of the things he wanted us to do was focus on the fraternal organizations,” she said. “He wanted us to showcase how important they were to the local miners and their families.”

The various fraternal organizations during Park City’s mining era gave miners social opportunities, Knispel said.

“Miners would join one or two fraternal orders where they could connect and network with other miners, or other business owners who were members in the same orders,” she said.

The fraternal orders also helped miners and their families when tragedy struck, according to Knispel.

“These organizations also oversaw their members’ insurance policies,” she said. “So they could help miners’ families pay the bills if a mining accident injured or killed someone.”

There will be seven characters spotlighted this year, and the groups will spend approximately five minutes at each grave, Knispel said.

Tour groups will be capped at 15 people, and there will be a morning tour that starts at 11 a.m. and an afternoon tour that will begin at 1 p.m. No pets will be allowed on the tours.

“We ask that everyone shows up 15 minutes early, so we can make sure we start the tours on time,” Knispel said.

Since the tours are held outdoors, masks won’t be required.

“Participants can choose to wear them if they want, but the groups will be small enough that people can spread out around the graves,” Knispel said. “In case of rain, the tours will be rescheduled for the next day, Sunday, Sept. 19.”

The tours are also fundraisers that help the Park City Museum maintain the cemetery, she said.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we hold all year for the Glenwood,” Knispel said. “Even if people can’t join the tours, and still want to donate, they can do that through our website.”