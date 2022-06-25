Goldener Summer Market inspired by guinguettes
Events open every Saturday through Sept. 3
Goldener Hirsch Summer Market pop-up retail partnersJune 25 — Guest Haus and Pretrichorology July 2 — Cotton candy, face painting, shaved ice July 9 — JW Bennett and Cabin Candle July 16 — PC Nursery and Natmakes July 23 — Guest Haus July 30 — Hemped Aug 6 — JW Bennett and Cabin Candle Aug 13 — Hemped and Natmakes Aug 20 — Guest Haus Goldener Hirsch Summer Market music schedule June 18 — Emilee Floor and Steve Keen June 25 — Curtis Woodbury and Steve Keen July 2 — Nathan Royal and Hayley Kirkland July 9 — Keith Allen July 16 — Nathan Royal and Hayley Kirkland July 23 — Emily Floor and Kurt Reeder July 30 — Keith Allen Aug 6 — Curtis Woodbury and Kurt Reeder Aug 13 — Nathan Royal and Hayley Kirkland Aug 20 — Emilee Floor and Steve Keen Aug 27 — Emilee Floor and Kurt Reeder Sep 3 — Nathan Royal and Hayley For information and registration, visit aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch/experiences/goldener-summer-market/
Summer is here, and to celebrate, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, kicked off its Goldener Summer Market.
The event runs from 1-4 p.m., Saturdays through Sept. 3, and it is filled with a weekly menu of small bites, drinks and games, said Meghan Godin, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, experience curator.
“This came out of a playful conversation with our former vice president of food and beverages where we brainstormed in January of what the year ahead would look like,” Godin said. “It is based on guinguettes, which are French outdoor open-air market, and that idea evolved into the Goldener Summer Market.”
The public can register to attend the market, which is preferred, by visiting aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch/experiences/goldener-summer-market, but tickets will also be available at the gate.
In addition to the culinary menu, “playful” beverages and a cocktail menu, the market will also offer local brews and wines, she said.
“There will also be an array of outdoor games so people can connect and gather in a really beautiful place,” Godin said. “The games will be traditional backyard offerings — cornhole, life-sized Connect Four, ring toss and Jenga.”
All ages are welcome to the Goldener Summer Market, said Alyssa Alexander, director of marketing of the Auberge Resorts Collection that oversees the inn.
“It’s about celebrating how beautiful the mountains can be in the summer and showcasing the culinary arts of our executive chef, Nicolas Lebas, who will create a new menu every week,” she said.
No market will be complete without pop-up retail partners, who will rotate throughout the season, Godin said. (see accompanying list).
“There are so many great local vendors that offer everything from jewelry to local juices,” she said. “It is important for us to uplift local businesses and partners, who are doing interesting things.”
Topping off the weekly experiences will be live music performed by local artists, Alexander said. “Our live music line-up is curated by Utah Live Bands, and while the performances lend to the entertainment factor, it feels good to support local partners, including musicians and artists,” she said.
Rachel Zembraski, a member of the Murphy O’Brien public relations team that represents Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, said the Summer Market would highlight the hotel’s summer beauty.
“The hotel is such a unique and special place, and every time I’ve been to Park City or Deer Valley, especially in the summer, there are so many people outdoors celebrating the season,” she said. “So I think this event will invite people from the community into the doors of Goldener Hirsch.”
In the case of inclement weather, the staff will make appropriate adjustments, Alexander said.
“Since the market takes place outside right by the restaurant, I imagine we’ll Invite people inside,” she said. “So it will be an indoor summer market for that day.”
Historic Echo Church survives a flood and is open for summer-season tours
The historic Echo Church survived a wintertime flood and is now open for self-guided summer tours.
