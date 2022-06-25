Goldener Summer Market inspired by guinguettes

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, kicked off its summer market on June 18. The weekly event, which features food, live music and other activities, is based on guinguettes, which are French outdoor open-air markets.

David Jackson/Park Record

Summer is here, and to celebrate, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, kicked off its Goldener Summer Market.



The event runs from 1-4 p.m., Saturdays through Sept. 3, and it is filled with a weekly menu of small bites, drinks and games, said Meghan Godin, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, experience curator.

“This came out of a playful conversation with our former vice president of food and beverages where we brainstormed in January of what the year ahead would look like,” Godin said. “It is based on guinguettes, which are French outdoor open-air market, and that idea evolved into the Goldener Summer Market.”

The public can register to attend the market, which is preferred, by visiting aubergeresorts.com/goldenerhirsch/experiences/goldener-summer-market , but tickets will also be available at the gate.

In addition to the culinary menu, “playful” beverages and a cocktail menu, the market will also offer local brews and wines, she said.

“There will also be an array of outdoor games so people can connect and gather in a really beautiful place,” Godin said. “The games will be traditional backyard offerings — cornhole, life-sized Connect Four, ring toss and Jenga.”

Live music will be offered weekly at the Goldener Summer Market.

David Jackson/Park Record

All ages are welcome to the Goldener Summer Market, said Alyssa Alexander, director of marketing of the Auberge Resorts Collection that oversees the inn.

“It’s about celebrating how beautiful the mountains can be in the summer and showcasing the culinary arts of our executive chef, Nicolas Lebas, who will create a new menu every week,” she said.

No market will be complete without pop-up retail partners, who will rotate throughout the season, Godin said. (see accompanying list).

“There are so many great local vendors that offer everything from jewelry to local juices,” she said. “It is important for us to uplift local businesses and partners, who are doing interesting things.”

Topping off the weekly experiences will be live music performed by local artists, Alexander said. “Our live music line-up is curated by Utah Live Bands, and while the performances lend to the entertainment factor, it feels good to support local partners, including musicians and artists,” she said.

Rachel Zembraski, a member of the Murphy O’Brien public relations team that represents Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, said the Summer Market would highlight the hotel’s summer beauty.

“The hotel is such a unique and special place, and every time I’ve been to Park City or Deer Valley, especially in the summer, there are so many people outdoors celebrating the season,” she said. “So I think this event will invite people from the community into the doors of Goldener Hirsch.”



In the case of inclement weather, the staff will make appropriate adjustments, Alexander said.

“Since the market takes place outside right by the restaurant, I imagine we’ll Invite people inside,” she said. “So it will be an indoor summer market for that day.”