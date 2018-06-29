Government grants available for Spike 150 celebration projects

For information, contact Racquel Cornali, 801-236-7541 or rcornali@utah.gov , Rachel Cook, 801-715-6722 or rcook@utah.gov , or Alena Franco, 801-245-7233 or afranco@utah.gov .

In recognition of the sesquicentennial of the 1869 Transcontinental Railroad's completion in Utah, funding for railroad-related projects is now available through the Department of Heritage & Arts.

The grants are connected to the Spike 150 celebration, marking the 150th anniversary of the May 10, 1869, completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Three categories of grants are available:

• Spike 150 Cultural Celebration Grants: Funding for Utah arts, cultural, history, and humanities-based organizations, and local communities, to plan celebratory events, exhibits, festivals, performances, or programs around the sesquicentennial commemorating event.

• Railroad Depot Upgrade Grants: Funding for Utah historic railroad depots that serve as museums or visitor information centers in order to enhance the historic appearance and functionality of the railroad depot. Preference will be given to projects that contribute to the long-term maintenance and preservation of the historic railroad depot.

• Local History Grants: Funding for Utah communities and organizations to include Transcontinental Railroad or general railroad history in their 2019 programming. These can include public education activities, exhibits, research, events, and presentations related to the topic of railroads in Utah.

Recommended Stories For You

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, schools, local historical societies, arts and cultural organizations, museums, libraries, local governments, and others. Topics and subjects related to this event may include, but are not limited to: transportation, travel, industry, technology, infrastructure, innovation, immigrant & labor issues, impact on Indigenous peoples, environmental issues, globalization, historical figures & stories, related geographic locales,Transcontinental Railroad routes, westward expansion, social & economic impacts, etc.

Grant funding is provided by the State of Utah. Grants are competitive and panel-reviewed. Grant applications are due Aug. 3, 2018. Grantees will have between Sept. 1, 2018-Sept. 1, 2019 to complete their projects.