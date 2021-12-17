Grammy Award-winning violinist Mark O’Connor brings ‘An Appalachian Christmas’ to Park City

Grammy Award-winning violinist Mark O'Connor will celebrate "An Appalachian Christmas" with Park City on Tuesday at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Photo by Dianna Rose

Grammy Award-winning violinist Mark O’Connor remembers waiting for Christmas as a young musician so he could jam with his friends.

“The summers were fantastic because of traveling to all the different fiddle contests, conventions and festivals, but when the school year would start I wouldn’t get to play with anyone, except for the occasional weekend,” O’Connor said. “That changed when Christmas break rolled around. People would come over and jam with me.”

Those jam sessions were composed of fiddle tunes, and folk and Christmas songs, he said.

“I always associated American music with Christmas, because we turned those songs into folk music and let loose with a lot of breakdowns,” O’Connor said.

Local music lovers will get a chance to experience those musical breakdowns, which have carried over to O’Connor’s live performances, when the Park City Institute brings O’Connor’s “Appalachian Christmas” concert to the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

“The first song we play is ‘Frosty the Snowman’ that is turned into a fiddle breakdown,” O’Connor said with a chuckle. “It makes a great fiddle tune.”

O’Connor’s wife, Maggie, also a celebrated violinist, and son, Forrest, a renowned studio musician, who are part of the Grammy-winning O’Connor Band, will make the show a family affair.

“The band does a lot of playing,” O’Connor said. “We do instrumentals and there will be a lot of singing, because we have great singers in Maggie and Forrest. I add some harmonies here and there.”

Adding to the musical dynamics, O’Connor will not only play his fiddle, he will also play his acoustic guitar, mandolin and another instrument called the mandocello.

“The mandocello is this crazy huge mandolin, and the one I’m bringing out to Park City is a relic,” he said. “It’s a 1924 Gibson that I’ve had since I was 14 years old. I rarely take it out on the road, but I have to for these Christmas songs.”

The concert will begin with the O’Connors and the band playing as an ensemble, before splitting things off into duos and solos, O’Connor said.

“The duos will be between Maggie and me or Forrest and me,” he said. “Then I’ll play solos on each of the instruments in succession.”

The concert is based on and named after O’Connor’s 2011 album “Appalachian Christmas.”

“Over the course of the years I have recorded Christmas songs here and there, and that added up to all of these songs on the album,” he said. “It’s a recording made over a few decades and compiled into one release, so there is quite a lot of variety.”

Violinist Maggie O’Connor will join her husband, Mark O’Connor, and their son, Forrest O’Connor, on the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts stage for Tuesday’s “An Appalachian Christmas” concert.

Courtesy of Fiona Z. Nowottny

O’Connor, who has played with the Utah Symphony during the Deer Valley Music Festival, decided to name the album “Appalachian Christmas” to continue the concept he and two other Grammy-winning musicians — cellist Yo-Yo Ma and bassist Edgar Meyer — created with the albums “Appalachian Waltz” and “Appalachian Journey.”

“Like I did with these albums, I thought about all of these Christmas songs and the music that emanates from where we live in North Carolina,” O’Connor said. “There is a real and beautiful variety of music styles that come from this part of the country. Sometimes people forget about the diversity of music that follows the development of what I call the American violin over the past 300 years.”

Those diverse styles include blues, spirituals, ragtime, swing, bluegrass and folk, he said.

“It’s like music education, because there are so many different musical languages, and ‘Appalachian Christmas’ represents that stylistic breadth of tradition — that mystical and magical nature of instrumental music from this area,” O’Connor said.

That diversity and the organic feel of the instruments he works with is another reason O’Connor enjoys performing his holiday show.

“I love acoustic instruments, and I think these instruments and Christmastime make for a great combination,” he said. “You have the Christmas tree, with the wood and natural elements that most people bring into their homes. Then you have these beautiful instruments made out of wood.”

O’Connor also thinks there is more music played during the holiday season.

“When you think about it, people who don’t typically sing the rest of the year will find themselves singing Christmas songs,” he said, laughing. “So it all fits in.”

O’Connor is grateful to be back on the road after canceling all of last year’s concert appearances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maggie and I kept ourselves busy by presenting 70 consecutive weeks of online concerts every Monday from home,” he said. “That kept us in good shape physically, and kept us active.”

The two are also working on a new duet album and have pivoted The O’Connor Method, their music-education string camps, to a virtual format.

“Our next one will be held the first week of January, but we hope to resume our in-person camps in the summer,” he said.

O’Connor also wrote and recorded a new solo guitar album called “Markology II.”

“The album is a 42-year sequel to the first solo guitar album I did when I was 16,” he said.

Multi-instrumentalist Forrest O’Connor, son of Grammy-winning violinist Mark O’Connor, will perform “An Appalachian Christmas” concert with his father and mother, Maggie O’Connor, Tuesday at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Photo by John David Pittman

O’Connor dedicated “Markology II” to his mentor, bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice, who died a year ago.

“Tony played on my first album and helped me mix it,” O’Connor said. “He was a big brother to me.”

O’Connor appreciated that someone like Rice would care enough to work with him, and would like more grown ups to help youths find the path to music.

“I like to remind folks when they think about Christmas gifts for children that they may want to try the gift of music or an instrument these kids can practice with and play,” he said. “The playing of instruments is important in American culture. I think they still should be. If more people played instruments together, I think that would improve our culture.”

One of O’Connor’s favorite gifts as a child was two years of music lessons that were given to him by his father’s boss.

“He could’ve gotten me a model car kit or train set, but he paid for music lessons,” O’Connor said. “And look what that did.”