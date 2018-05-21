Grammy Winner Corinne Bailey Rae coming to Park City

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org, by calling 435-655-3114 or at the park City Institute box office at 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Park City Institutes's St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concerts has added Corinne Bailey Rae, on Aug. 10, at the newly approved Quinn's Field venue.

The singer is best known for her global hits, "Put Your Records On," and "Like a Star," from her 2006 debut album.

Her second album "The Sea" (2010) was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Bailey Rae, whose roots are in Leeds, England, received a Grammy Award for Best R&B performance for her EP "This Is Love."

Her third studio album "The Heart Speaks In Whispers", was called "The best R&B of 2016," by the Guardian, and "A gorgeous piece of psychedelic soul," by the Telegraph.