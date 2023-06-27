Guided walking tours step into Main Street history

Guided Summer Walking Tours When: 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays from June 26-Sept. 1

Cost: $10 per person or $22 for tour and museum admission

Phone: 435-216-9693

Info: parkcityhistory.org/summer-walking-tours

Web: parkcityhistory.org

Park City Museum Tour Guide Kathleen Phillips holds up a photo of the Park City Museum with Joe Tiernay as she talks about the history of the building during a past Main Street summer guided walking tour. This year’s tours will start at 2 p.m. and run Mondays through Fridays from June 26 to Sept. 1. There will be no tours on July 4 or Aug. 4. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

The Park City Museum’s guided Main Street summer walking tours are a great way for visitors and local residents to take a stroll into the past.

These summer tours start at 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays from Friday, June 26, to Friday, Sept. 1, except July 4 and Aug. 4, said Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel.

“We start by meeting at the museum 10 minutes before 2 o’clock,” she said. “We’ll flag down the free Main Street trolley that takes us to the top of Main Street, and then we stroll down the street while we tell you the history of the historic district, the buildings and the people who lived and worked in Park City.”

The cost is $10 per person for the walking tour or $22 for a walking tour and Museum admission combination ticket. Reservations are required, and credit card payment will be taken at time of making a reservation. Reservations can be made by calling the Park City Museum’s front desk at 435-216-9693. The tours may be canceled due to bad weather, and registrants will be notified.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes, a hat and sunscreen, Knispel said.

“They should also bring some water bottles and a snack if they want,” she said. “The tours run around one hour and 15 minutes. And since we’re walking downhill, it’s not very strenuous.”

The tours cover the area’s indigenous peoples and the settling of the Mormons from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to Knispel.

“We also talk about how we ended up being a mining town, our transition into a ski resort town and everything in between,” she said.

Since Park City’s history is steeped in the Old West, the Museum’s administration feels the tours are appropriate for ages 13 and older, Knispel said.

“Of course, parents are the ones who can decide whether or not to bring their children but Park City was filled with bars, saloons and had prostitution,” she said. “These discussions will come up, so we want to make sure the parents are aware of the topics.”

Park City Museum docents serve as the tour guides, Knispel said.

“I have a lot of great volunteers who are helping us out for the summer, and every one of them does these tours a little differently,” she said. “So if you go to one on Monday and then go to one on Friday, you’ll hear a different perspective.”

The museum trains all of the guides, Knispel explained.

“We have a basic script, but they may have their own stories and can do their own additional research,” she said. “Some of our volunteers have lived here for many years, and they may add something from their own experiences.”

Tour groups cap out at 15 people.

“That’s because groups have to share the sidewalk with all the people who are visiting Main Street,” Knispel said.

The museum does offer private Main Street Tours for large groups of 12 to 15, according to Knispel.

These private guided tours are available by reservation, and cost $15 per person or $180 per group. And reservations are made directly through Knispel by calling 435-574-9554 or emailing education@parkcityhistory.org.

“Summertime in Park City is beautiful, and these tours are a great way to get outside,” Knispel said. “I’m excited to get them going.”