Habitat for Humanity is ready to throw its Overall Ball

For more information and to register, visit habitat-utah.org or call 435-658-1400 Ex. 1008

How much: $150 for individual tickets; $1,500 for a table of 10

What: Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties Overall Ball

Last year, Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties made a goal to increase their affordable housing home building projects. The nonprofit had been building an average of one home per year, and the new goal raised the average to three to five houses a year.

The new goal is one of the reason why the nonprofit's annual Overall Ball fundraiser gala, which will be held Oct. 5 at Park City Mountain Resort's Legacy Lodge, is more important this year than in the past, said Melanie Seus, development director.

"Our budget now is about to the half-million dollar mark, but now that we're moving forward and growing, we'll have to keep up with the home production," Seus said during a joint interview with board member Whitney Ryan. "The Overall Ball is our only annual fundraiser to date, and it provides about one-third of our yearly funding."

This year's event will start at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and social hour that will feature appetizers, spirit tastings with Sugar House Distillery and a photo booth, according to Ryan.

Ryan said the event is different from other fundraisers because attendees aren't required to wear black ties and evening gowns.

"This is a fun way to celebrate and support our organization and help with our increased bills that will come over the next few years," she said.

In lieu of tailored suits and dresses, the event's organizers hope attendees come dressed in flannel and hard hats.

"We will host our Habitat for Humanity-themed costume contest, and encourage people to weark their best construction workers outfits," she said.

The costumes can be embellished in any way.

"We've had people come with Christmas lights on their hard hats," Ryan said. "I've actually worn my tool belt as a purse, and had my cell phone and credit cards in the pockets."

The auction items include a three-night stay at the Parkite Condos on Main Street, a signature private dining event at Promontory, and a weekend adventure in Moab that includes lodging, river rafting and dinner at the Moab Brewery.

"The (Promontory) experience includes a custom catered meal, sleigh rides and other ways to enjoy the amenities up there," Seus said.

Other items include original artwork donated by a Habitat board member and some local galleries, beach cruisers, ski passes and a handmade children's play kitchen that was repurposed from an armoire that was donated to the Habitat's ReStore.

"We are going to include some private chef lessons for kids and their friends with that item," Ryan said.

Once the auction closes, the group will dine on steak and scallops while overlooking Eagle Plaza, according to Ryan.

"We will also have some programming that will include some announcements regarding some of our future (construction) plans," she said. "We will reveal some new areas that we are looking at."

That portion of the event will also include the Golden Hammer Award, which is given to Habitat's Volunteer of the Year.

"That's always a special time," Seus said. "It recognizes the hard work all the volunteers do."

The Overall Ball is made possible by PCMR owner Vail Resorts' EpicPromise, a program that includes grants and product donations, according to Seus.

"This gives us the ability to throw a party even with our budgetary constraints at the Legacy Lodge, which is a fun and creative space," she said.