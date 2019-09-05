Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties Overall Ball rolls into its ninth year

Cost: Tickets are $150 per person or a $1,500 for a table of 10

What: Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties Overall Ball

Friday, Sept. 13, will be a lucky day for Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties. That’s the day the nonprofit is set to host its ninth-annual Overall Ball gala fundraiser.

The event, which is Habitat’s largest fundraiser of the year, will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Legacy Lodge at Park City Mountain Resort, said Melanie Seus, Habitat’s development director. The nonprofit’s mission is to ensure all people have affordable places to live.

The Overall Ball will feature a dinner prepared by Park City Mountain Resort culinary staff, signature cocktails courtesy of Sugar House Distillery, live music by singer-songwriter Emily Drew, and live and silent auctions.

While similar offerings are usually part of other fundraisers in Park City, the Overall Ball is different when it comes to participants, Seus said.

“We advertise ourselves as the ‘Best dressed-down event in town,’” she said. “So we’re not a black-tie, high-heeled type of event.”

Instead, organizers encourage attendees to wear overalls, flannel, work boots and jeans, said Whitney Ryan, a Habitat board member.

“I’ve seen people come wearing garbage bags,” she said with a laugh. “This event is kind of a way for people to dig into that costume box to find things that fit into a construction theme and mission of what we do.”

The costumes are not just for show, Ryan said.

“We also hold a costume contest and a hard-hat contest,” she said. “In the hard-hat contest, we give out awards for the best decorated hard hat.”

In the past, attendees have adorned their hard hats with pom-poms, Christmas lights and flowers, Ryan said.

“I have a very large bouquet on my hat, which gets a little heavy by the end of the gala,” Seus said with a laugh.

One of the evening’s highlights, organizers say, will be a program that will feature the Golden Hammer Award for the volunteer of the year and presentations by families who are new owners of Habitat for Humanity-built homes.

“I do not know who has been selected for the award yet,” Seus said. “That’s between our executive director, Shellie Barrus, and our board, but I do know we have so many incredible volunteers to choose from and be celebrated.”

One new homeowner, who will be introduced that night, has been selected for a house that is currently being built in the Silver Creek Village. Workers broke ground on the house a couple of weeks ago.

Finding a way to have a role in the Silver Creek Village project has been in the works for a couple of years, Seus said.

“We had to establish partnerships with Village Development Group, the developers of the area, and decide where Habitat would fit in,” she said.

The group donated some land to Habitat for Humanity to support the nonprofit’s first two homes at the site, with a possible 24 more that could be built in the area, Seus said.

“We want to share what Habitat has accomplished with the community’s help over the past year,” Seus said.

Much of the money for Habitat’s work in Silver Creek Village will be raised during the Overall Ball’s auctions, Ryan said.

Items include an exclusive “Yellowstone” on-set experience for four; a private tour and tasting for 15 at Wasatch Brewery; a Vail vacation package that includes skiing, hotel and dining; a St. Regis staycation and a private dinner for four prepared by local chef Jenna McGreggor from Food By Jenn.

“I love that all of these items are experiences,” Ryan said. “It’s all about enjoying and sharing moments, which brings the community together.”

Attendees can bid on the items at the gala, or online, according to Ryan. The live auction items include a private-team build day where a family, club or other organizations can come work with Habitat for Humanity at Silver Creek, Seus said.

“What a better way to build relationships with people who are building a house together,” she said.

While Seus is grateful for the businesses that donated experiences and items to the auctions, she is also thankful to Park City Mountain Resort, which provides the venue for the Overall Ball.

“Vail (Resort’s) EpicPromise Foundation is an amazing partner and supporter for Habitat for Humanity, and is a major sponsor for the event,” she said. “The staff at the Legacy Lodge is amazing. They really take care of their guests.”

For more information about the Overall Ball, visit habitat-utah.org.