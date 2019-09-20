Halloween arrives early with the Scarecrow Festival at McPolin Farm

Halloween is a few weeks away and the Friends of the McPolin Farm wants to get the community in the spooky yet whimsical mood with the annual Scarecrow Festival that is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event, which will run from 2-4 p.m., will feature scarecrow making and an array of other family-friendly activities, said McPolin Farm Manager Minda Stockdale.

The schedule will include face and pumpkin painting, cornhole games and cookies and punch, she said.

Those who want to participate in the full festival can purchase a family ticket for $40, which will accommodate two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, according to Stockdale.

“The price includes scarecrow package — support, nametag, zip ties and twine that can be used to attach the scarecrow to the support — as well as participation in the event,” she said. “We will also provide the straw to fill the scarecrow during the event, so all ticket holders have to do is bring the scarecrow’s outfit, shoes, hat and head.”

Once the scarecrow is finished, the family can fasten it to the support, and put it up in a reserved space on the paved trail behind the farm, Stockdale said.

There is also a non-event ticket available for $20, she said.

“This is for those who prefer to build their scarecrows at home,” Stockdale said.

The packages will be available for pickup at the Sept. 28 event, or at the Park City Hall executive offices, 445 Marsac Ave., during business hours, she said.

These scarecrows can be set up on the trail anytime starting Sunday, Sept. 29, according to Stockdale.

“Those who do build the scarecrows at home need to make sure their scarecrows’ name tags are showing when they put them up on the trail,” she said. “That way we know that these scarecrows have been paid for.”

All tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting parkcityrecreation.org.

If people have a problem purchasing tickets online, they can contact Stockdale by calling 435-615-5186 or emailing minda.stockdale@parkcity.org. They can also contact the PC MARC by calling 435-615-5401.

People can visit PC MARC and make their purchases there, as well, Stockdale said.

The scarecrows will be on exhibit through Friday, Oct. 25. After that, people can take their scarecrows home, Stockdale said.

“All the scarecrows need to be attached only to their supports,” she said. “We ask people not to attach the scarecrows to the fence that runs along the trail.”

Also, the scarecrows aren’t allowed to promote a business or candidate who is running for political office, Stockdale said.

“Unfortunately, we will take down a scarecrow that shows business or other advertisements,” she said.

Stockdale said those guidelines haven’t really hindered Scarecrow Festival participants’ imaginations.

“We have a couple of women who are flight attendants for an airline, and every year they dress up their scarecrow with an airplane theme, which always makes me laugh,” she said. “We have also seen a lot of sports-themed scarecrows, and they show how fun it is to recycle sports equipment.”

Other families have created storybook scenes about the “Three Little Pigs,” or have modeled their scarecrow after Gru from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise.

“I’m always amazed at the creativity we see,” Stockdale said.

Participants of the event, which is scheduled to go on regardless of weather, are encouraged to ride the bus, bike or walk to the event, because parking is limited, she said.

While the Scarecrow Festival is a fun community event, it also benefits the Friends of the McPolin Farm, Stockdale said.

“The group uses the proceeds to install educational components and do some general upkeep on the farm,” she said.