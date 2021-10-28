Halloween fun returns to Main Street on Sunday

Darth Vader and his platoon of stormtroopers patrol historic Main Street during a past Halloween on Main. The holiday celebration returns to an in-person event this year after taking last year off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Park Record file photo

For years Park City residents have zombie-stomped up and down Main Street during the Halloween on Main celebration.

The event rises from a vampiric torpor Sunday after taking last year off due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, and the Historic Park City Alliance, which produces the event, is ready to trick-or-treat.

“This is another step in the community’s recovery and bounce-back from COVID-19, and it’s very exciting to bring back a community tradition that so many people have enjoyed, regardless of their ages,” said Ginger Wicks, executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance.

Main Street will close at 2 p.m., and the party will begin at 3 p.m., according to Wicks.

“We always want to have a buffer to make sure we get people off the street by the time the goblins start to trick-or-treat,” she said.

Halloween on Main is a fun-filled event where kids can go trick-or-treating at shops along the dining and entertainment strip.

Park Record file photo

Families will be able to safely go trick-or-treating at participating merchants throughout the event, wicks said.

“We did a survey with business owners asking if they wanted to see Halloween on Main come back, and the clear answer was a resounding yes,” she said. “There will be some that won’t be able to participate this year. They are the ones who are regularly closed on Sunday or are still experiencing staffing challenges due to COVID. But I think we’ll still have a fair representation of participating merchants.”

On-site parking is limited, so the Historic Park City Alliance and City Hall encourage Halloween on Main revelers to carpool or ride the free buses to reach Main Street, Wicks said.

“Both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley resorts are opening their lots for parking, as is Park City High School,” she said. “So there are a variety of locations where you can park your car and jump onto the bus.”

Park City residents can show off their creative costumes during Halloween on Main.

Park Record file photo

This year the Park City Transit system will decorate their buses and rechristen them “Frankenbuses” to get people into the Halloween spirit, Wicks said.

“The Park City transit center will also have its own Halloween decor to greet people as they step off the Frankenbuses,” she said.

Although this year's Halloween on Main celebration will not include an official Howl-o-Ween dog parade, four-legged furry family members are welcome as long as they are leashed.

Park Record file photo

Although Halloween on Main will return to Park City, this year’s event will not feature a Howl-o-Ween parade, according to Wicks.

“We’re not doing an official parade, but four-legged friends who are leashed and in costume are more than welcome to join the party,” she said. “They are welcome to ride buses with their owners, and Nuzzles & Co. will be set up to give out dog treats during the event.”

Although this is Wicks’ first time producing Halloween on Main as Historic Park City Alliance’s executive director, she remembers participating in the event in the past.

“It’s fun to see the enthusiasm from all ages, and I think there are more adults dressed in costume than children,” she said with a laugh. “Halloween on Main is a true local community event. So, it will be fun for people to reconnect and see each other coming out of the pandemic.”

Halloween on Main When: 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 Cost: Free Web: historicparkcityutah.com/events-calendar/halloween-on-main-street-2021