Halloween fun returns to Main Street on Sunday
Merchants will welcome trick-or-treaters
For years Park City residents have zombie-stomped up and down Main Street during the Halloween on Main celebration.
The event rises from a vampiric torpor Sunday after taking last year off due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, and the Historic Park City Alliance, which produces the event, is ready to trick-or-treat.
“This is another step in the community’s recovery and bounce-back from COVID-19, and it’s very exciting to bring back a community tradition that so many people have enjoyed, regardless of their ages,” said Ginger Wicks, executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance.
Main Street will close at 2 p.m., and the party will begin at 3 p.m., according to Wicks.
“We always want to have a buffer to make sure we get people off the street by the time the goblins start to trick-or-treat,” she said.
Families will be able to safely go trick-or-treating at participating merchants throughout the event, wicks said.
“We did a survey with business owners asking if they wanted to see Halloween on Main come back, and the clear answer was a resounding yes,” she said. “There will be some that won’t be able to participate this year. They are the ones who are regularly closed on Sunday or are still experiencing staffing challenges due to COVID. But I think we’ll still have a fair representation of participating merchants.”
On-site parking is limited, so the Historic Park City Alliance and City Hall encourage Halloween on Main revelers to carpool or ride the free buses to reach Main Street, Wicks said.
“Both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley resorts are opening their lots for parking, as is Park City High School,” she said. “So there are a variety of locations where you can park your car and jump onto the bus.”
This year the Park City Transit system will decorate their buses and rechristen them “Frankenbuses” to get people into the Halloween spirit, Wicks said.
“The Park City transit center will also have its own Halloween decor to greet people as they step off the Frankenbuses,” she said.
Although Halloween on Main will return to Park City, this year’s event will not feature a Howl-o-Ween parade, according to Wicks.
“We’re not doing an official parade, but four-legged friends who are leashed and in costume are more than welcome to join the party,” she said. “They are welcome to ride buses with their owners, and Nuzzles & Co. will be set up to give out dog treats during the event.”
Although this is Wicks’ first time producing Halloween on Main as Historic Park City Alliance’s executive director, she remembers participating in the event in the past.
“It’s fun to see the enthusiasm from all ages, and I think there are more adults dressed in costume than children,” she said with a laugh. “Halloween on Main is a true local community event. So, it will be fun for people to reconnect and see each other coming out of the pandemic.”
When: 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31
Cost: Free
Web: historicparkcityutah.com/events-calendar/halloween-on-main-street-2021
Family-friendly Halloween events are scheduled throughout the week. | Park Record file photo
• Trick-Or-Treat Streets in Coalville
Families and their little ghouls and goblins are invited for a fun and free afternoon of trick-or-treating at participating businesses in Coalville. The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
• Halloween Spooktacular
The Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre program will present the Halloween Spooktacular from Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31. For information and tickets, visit parkcityshows.com.
• Celebrate the Spirits Run with Basin Recreation
Basin Recreation will host Celebrate the Spirits run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Oct. 30, at Willow Creek Park, 4460 Split Rail Lane. The cost is $40 per family or $15 per person. Celebrate the Spirits is a family-favorite event for all ages that includes festive activities, local vendors, costume contests and trick-or-treating along the way. Register by visiting basinrecreation.org/event/celebrate-the-spirits-run. For information, call Nichole Wilson at 435-649-1564, ext. 33 or email nichole@basinrecreation.org.
Trunk or Treat at the DeJoria Center
The annual Trunk or Treat party will return from 3:30-6 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the DeJoria Center parking lot, 970 N. S.R. 32. The free event is for families. Costumes are required, and candy snacks are required to ensure there are enough treats to go around. There will be no Halloween film screened this year. For information, visit https://dejoriacenter.com/events/halloween-trunk-or-treat.
Halloween in Main
The Historic Park City’s annual Halloween on Main returns on Sunday, Oct. 31. For information, visit historicparkcityutah.com.
Trick or Treat in the Garden
Summit Community Garden, 4056 Shadow Mountain Road, invites Halloweeners to trick-or-treat and have a frightfully fun time from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The event will feature activities appropriate for all ages — face painting, pumpkin carving and more. This event is free but registration is preferred so the garden can supply enough treats. For information, visit summitcommunitygardens.org. Volunteers are also needed to help before, during and after the event. Volunteers can sign up by visiting signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4ba4af28abfac34-halloween.
