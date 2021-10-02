Hawkwatch International lands a presentation at Summit Community Gardens

Hawkwatch International will give a raptor migration presentation next week at Summit Community Gardens. The event will include a meet-and-greet where the public can take photos of themselves with two raptors.

Courtesy of Summit Community Gardens

Summit Community Gardens will celebrate migration season by hosting a presentation by Hawkwatch International next week.

The event, which will start at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, will feature a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with two raptors. The cost is $15 for adults, and youth under18 will be admitted for free. Tickets for a group of four adults are $45.

“As I looked toward the end of the season and thought about what we could put together for one last class, I looked at bird migration, which is at its peak right now,” said Summit Community Gardens program manager Carmen Bachofen. “I always see hawks flying overhead, and I knew Hawkwatch does great work. So, I thought it would be great to have them come in and talk about raptors to raise awareness about these misunderstood birds, migration monitoring and how people can help with their migration on a daily basis.”

HawkWatch International, which was established in 1986 to “conserve (the) environment through education, long-term monitoring, and scientific research on raptors as indicators of ecosystem health,” according to its mission statement.

“That fits, because we think of the gardens as a part of the local ecosystem, and raptors play an important part in the garden,” Bachofen said. “They control pests and rodents, but also do other things that we will learn during the presentation. I hope people leave with better awareness and appreciation of raptors, because I think they are cool.”

Monday’s event marks the end of the garden’s summer presentations, and Bachofen is grateful for the community’s support.

“We’ve seen more engagement from the community in terms of volunteers who were willing to help the garden out with the vast array of projects,” she said. “We are preparing to finish our greenhouse, and that will expand the opportunities the garden is able to do throughout the year, and we are looking forward to Halloween in the Garden and Live PC Give PC.”

In addition, Summit Community Gardens is always working on bringing a wide array of class options and teachers into the garden, Bachofen said.

“If there is ever a plot or community member who is interested in teaching or having something taught in the garden I am always open to suggestions,” she said.