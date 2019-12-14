Hearth and Hill celebrates first anniversary in December

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays

Hearth and Hill celebrates its one-year anniversary on Dec. 16, and Brooks Kirchheimer, who co-founded and co-owns the restaurant with his father David, wants to thank the local community for its support.

“Around 90,000 guests have been through our door since we opened last year,” Kirchheimer said. “Opening a restaurant has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and to see it in action and filled with guests, a majority being locals, on a day-to-day basis fills me with gratitude.”

Local residents are soul of Hearth and Hill, located 1153 Center Drive at Kimball Junction, Kirchheimer said.

“One of the things I enjoy is hearing guests tell me they see someone they know every time they come dine with us,” he said. “To me that helps ensure what we set out to be — a gathering spot for locals here in Park City to come and have a great meal and memorable experience with us.”

Hearth and Hill serves an eclectic New American menu that Kirchheimer refers to as “fun food people want to eat.”

“We offer something for everybody, because in today’s world, people have unique and distinctive tastes, and they look for variety,” Kirchheimer said.

“Park City continues to grow because more people are moving to this small mountain town from bigger cities like New York, San Francisco and Chicago,” Kirchheimer said. “They are used to having high-quality restaurants around, and that’s what we aspire to do for them on a daily basis.”

The restaurant, which serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, offers dishes that range from steaks to carne asada and even a range of Japanese options.

“We have sold thousands of gyoza and shumai since we opened, and the burger now has pimento cheese that gives it a taste of the South,” he said.

An array of salads, and vegetarian dishes are also some house specialties, Kirchheimer said.

These dishes were created by the restaurant’s executive chef, Jordan Harvey, who shares a long culinary relationship with Kirchheimer.

The two met when they opened the Apex Restaurant at Deer Valley in 2010.

When Kirchheimer moved on to become general manager at Zoom restaurant in 2013, Harvey became Zoom’s executive chef a year later, Kirchheimer said.

“After that, I moved to Hawaii for a couple of years, and during that time, Zoom closed,” he said.

When Harvey learned that Kirchheimer and his father wanted to open a new Park City restaurant, they reconnected.

“We are grateful and lucky to have him on our team, because not only is he talented in the kitchen, he also has forged great relationships in the community,” Kirchheimer said.

Under Kirchheimer’s, Harvey’s and general manager Kori Durfee’s leadership, Hearth and Hill serves local meats and produce to reduce its carbon footprint.

Hearth and Hill’s decor honors the suppliers that are based in Park City, Provo and in Idaho, Kirchheimer said.

“We went out this past summer and took photos of our purveyors in action, and we put up the photos in the restaurant to show our guests where the foods come from,” he said.

A few days ago, Hearth and Hill hosted a “purveyor party” and invited a few guests to meet these producers.

“I think the purveyors enjoyed the interactions with the guests, and they were able to talk about their products, and give farming and baking tips,” Kirchheimer said. “We would like to make this a yearly thing.”

Another local-centric goal for Hearth and Hill from day one was to give back to the community, Kirchheimer said.

One dollar from every child’s dish or item Hearth and Hill sells is donated to EATS Park City, a nonprofit that encourages healthy eating in Park City schools.

“We’ve given well over $1,000 to EATS since we’ve opened,” Kirchheimer said.

The restaurant also supports the National Ability Center, and has donated gift certificates to various fundraisers presented by other nonprofits around the area, he said.

Three weeks ago, Hearth and Hill hosted an evening with “Two Peas in Their Pod” food blogger Maria Lichty.(twopeasandtheirpod.com)

The event featured a book signing of Lichty’s “Two Peas in Their Pod” recipe book signing, as well as a dinner made from some of the recipes.

“It’s fun to host different events at the restaurant,” Kirchheimer said. “It gets us away from just doing the same things day-to-day, and we have some other plans to do more events outside when the snow melts.”

While Hearth and Hill’s focus is the local community, Kirchheimer said another priority is his staff.

“We are one of the few restaurants that offer full health insurance to our full-time employees,” he said. “And while we want to be the best restaurant as we can be, I’d rather be the best restaurant in Utah for being an employer of choice.”

Having a happy and well-trained staff also enhances diners’ experiences, Kirchheimer said.

“In order to fulfill our guests’ high expectations, we need to make sure the staff and associates are empowered to handle different situations,” he said. “We always look for feedback from the guests. We feel feedback is a gift, because it helps us grow and improve so our guests want to continue coming back again and again.”

The idea of opening a restaurant started with a toy cash register Kirchheimer received for Christmas when he was 7.

“I’m grateful to my parents and my sisters who played restaurant with me for all these years,” he said. “I’m also grateful and excited to be a place people can depend upon to have a great meal with their families and friends.”