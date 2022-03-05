Hearth and Hill expands with Hill’s Kitchen Cafe and Catering

Brooks Kirchheimer holds a coffee mug christened with the logo of Hill’s Kitchen Cafe and Catering, an expansion of Hearth and Hill, the restaurant he co-founded with his father. Hill’s Kitchen features a grab-and-go menu, coffee bar and pastries that are freshly made each morning.

David Jackson/Park Record

Hearth and Hill has added another Hill to its restaurant family.

Brooks Kirchheimer, who cofounded Hearth and Hill with his father David, cut the ribbon of the newly christened Hill’s Kitchen Cafe and Catering, at 1153 Center Drive, on March 1.

The space, measuring 2,600 square feet, features a full pastry kitchen and a catering area for up to 500 people, Kirchheimer said.

“The pastry kitchen will offer 12 to 20 different pastries every day, and they will all be made in-house each morning by our talented pastry chef, Jessie Rae Nakoneczny,” he said. “Part of the idea of Hill’s Kitchen was to provide a space where she could really spread her wings and showcase her talents. Jessie Rae has been with us since day one, and we’re excited to have her as our executive pastry chef.”

The cafe will also offer a full coffee bar, juices, teas and smoothies, and a full grab-and-go menu of sandwiches, salads, burritos and breakfast parfaits, Kirchheimer said.

“We have limited seating and seven tables, so people can come and hang out, meet friends or have meetings,” he said. “But we do expect a majority of businesses will be grab-and-go.”

Staff at Hill’s Kitchen Cafe and Catering, a satellite outpost of the Hearth and Hill restaurant, prepare items from a new grab-and-go menu. Hill’s Kitchen also offers a full coffee bar and fresh pastries made every morning.

David Jackson/Park Record

The new space is designed by FFKR Architects to give the public a chance to see how much work Nakoneczny and the catering team invests in creating different culinary offerings, according to Kirchheimer.

“We are big believers that people in today’s society are more invested in seeing how the product is made than ever before,” he said. “I know people love to watch ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ and we wanted people to see Jessie Rae make muffins or a wedding cake and cookies right in front of their eyes.”

Hill’s Kitchen will also be run under the same philosophy as its parent restaurant Hearth and Hill when it comes to locally sourced ingredients and sustainability, Kirchheimer said.

“The pandemic opened everybody’s eyes that restaurants impact so many people on a daily basis, and we realized that local farmers had struggled to stay alive during that time,” he said. “So we made sure that we could support them as much as we can.”

Some of Hill’s Kitchen purveyors include Ranui Gardens, Red Bicycle Breadworks and Park City Creamery, Kirchheimer said.

“We will also sell some local honey and olive oil, and Ritual Chocolate will sell some of their bars here,” he said.

Hill’s Kitchen has also partnered with Publik Coffee and Tea Zaanti.

“We feel we’re only as successful as our farmers and purveyors, because we need each other to be successful,” Kirchheimer said. “We want to help each other with everything we do.”

Kirchheimer has tossed around the idea for Hill’s Kitchen since Hearth and Hill opened a little more than three years ago.

“Our goal from day one has always been to grow, because that allows us to provide more opportunities for our associates and growth opportunities to our management team,” he said. “From a buying standpoint it also gives us more power in the market.”

Sandwiches and burritos are a couple of the items on Hill’s Kitchen’s grab-and-go menu.

David Jackson/Park Record

Growth also allows Kirchheimer and his crew to immerse themselves in the greater Park City community.

“We have continued to work with local nonprofits, and we don’t have the room, anymore, to produce large community events out of Hearth and Hil,” he said. “So, we wanted another space designated to do that.”

Hill’s Kitchen is Kirchheimer’s first step of a three-restaurant expansion plan that will run through 2023, he said.

He plans on building two new restaurants in Salt Lake City — the chef-driven Urban Hill in the Post District, and a second Hearth and Hill, in the Sugar House area.

These projects will fall under the umbrella company, Leave Room for Dessert Eateries, which Kirchheimer and his family established a few weeks ago.

“We wanted to give the whole group a little more identity, but we didn’t want just a traditional name like the Brooks Restaurant Group,” he said. “We wanted something that would represent who we are. We wanted something that was a little quirky, because we’re quirky.”

Kirchheimer felt the Leave Room for Desserts name fit his family.

“We have always been huge with desserts when I was growing up,” he said. “We would always have pints and pints of ice cream in our freezer. It’s a fun name that represents who we are as people and a family.”

Hill’s Kitchen will offer pastries that are hand made every morning by pastry chef Jessie Rae Nakoneczny.

David Jackson/Park Record

Hill’s Kitchen will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and Kirchheimer is working on setting up online ordering and a mobile app.

“We want to make things as easy as possible for people who are dropping off their kids at school or heading into the office,” he said. “They will be able to order online, come grab their orders and enjoy delicious food in a timely manner.”