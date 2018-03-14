Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone at The Egyptian Theatre
March 14, 2018
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone will perform from Thursday, March 15, to Sunday, March 18, at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Showtime for Thursday through Saturday is 8 p.m. Sunday's show will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday tickets range from $43 to $70. Friday and Saturday tickets range from $49 to $80. Tickets can be purchased here.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Man dies after skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort
- Park City house, highly visible, deemed not to be historic
- Park City Planning Commission turns over
- Editorial: Superintendent’s departure is cause for self-reflection within Park City
- Students across Summit County participate in walkouts for stricter gun control (w/video)