High Country Fly Fishers clinics continue with new protocols

High Country Fly Fishing instructor Cyndi Bryant demonstrates the proper technique to cast a fishing line at the Deer Valley ponds during a women-only High Country Fly Fishing clinic Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2017.

Park Record file photo

What: High Country Fly Fishers Beginning Fishing Clinics When: Women’s: May 26-28; Coed: June 2-4 Cost: $75 Web: highcountryflyfishers.com

Coronavirus has changed the way High Country Fly Fishers will host its annual beginning fishing clinics.

The women’s clinics from May 26-28 and the coed clinic that runs June 2-4 will now follow the Summit County Health Department’s COVID-19 protocols, said instructor Dave Allison.

“Class size has been reduced to 10 people and 10 instructors, because we can’t have more than 20 folks together in one place,” Allison said. “We also will move the first-night classes to the Trout Room at the Hailstone Event Center at Jordanelle State Park.”

The reason why the mens’ clinic is coed is that 12 women had signed up for the women’s clinic, Allison said, so the attendees were spread out.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“The men’s clinic only had six sign up, so we’ll move two women over to that class,” he said.

During those classes, which run from 6-8 p.m., instructors will introduce the classes to gear, knots and flies, Allison said.

“We’ll also talk about masks and whether or not the students are comfortable with instructors standing next to them during the casting classes the next day,” he said. “We will figure out the best way to do this, so everyone feels comfortable.”

The casting classes will still be held from 6-8 p.m. on the second day of the clinic at the Deer Valley ponds by the Snow Park Lodge, according to Allison.

“That’s when we’ll do one-on-one casting instruction,” he said. “We’ll teach them technique and let them practice.”

Classes will rendezvous at 8 a.m. at the Smith’s parking lot at Kimball Junction and pair students with instructors on the last day of the clinics, Allison said.

“We’ll then convoy to our secret fishing place,” he said. “Unfortunately, we aren’t allowed any food service, so students need to pack their own lunches and bring their own drinks.”

High Country Fly Fishers, the Park City Branch of the environmental nonprofit Trout Unlimited, will provide all the gear for the clinics, Allison said.

“It will mostly be rods, reels and flies,” he said. “All the instructors will bring rods and stuff, and we also have our club rods we will use.”

The fee for the clinics is $75, which also includes a High Country Fly Fishers membership for the rest of the year.

“We ask people to visit our ‘Join HCFF’ page and provide their contact information after they paid so we can add them to our club roster and keep them informed about the rest of our activities and programs,” Allison said.